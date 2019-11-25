Menu
Ipswich rugby league greats Kerrod and Kevin Walters shared in two unforgettable sportstar moments. Picture: QT file
Sport

Remember this? Kevvie’s ‘star’ moment amid overseas fears

David Lems
25th Nov 2019 3:30 PM
AS the city’s latest sport stars of the year reset their 2020 goals, who can forget what happened in October 1991?

That was when current Queensland State of Origin coach and former Broncos rugby league great Kevin Walters was crowned Queensland Times-Bank of Queensland Sportstar of the Year.

His special Ipswich honour remains one of the most memorable – and not just because of Kevvie’s incredible feats on the football field.

With Kevin overseas serving the Australian team, the QT organised a direct phone hook-up from Papua New Guinea to the Ipswich Turf Club so the 1990/91 award winner could share his thoughts live.

“I’m surprised but delighted,’’ Kevin said, sitting in the Islander Travelodge in Port Moresby.

“I’m really shocked. I thought you were ringing up for a chat.’’

Aged 23 at the time, Kevin had his response broadcast around the Ipswich Turf Club function room.

The football playmaker later told compere Warren Boland and the audience that it was “a tremendous award to win’’ in his home city.

Former Ipswich and Brisbane Broncos great Kevin Walters. Picture: QT file
However, Kevin was looking forward to returning home from PNG.

“The heat is shocking and I’ve never been so frightened in my life,’’ he said, reflecting on Australia’s match against Highlands Zone.

Tear gas was needed to control the wild crowd in an experience Walters said he would never forget.

“It was strange,’’ he told the sportstar audience.

“I’m okay thanks to the good Australian staff.’’

Kevin’s parents Sandra and Kevin (Snr) accepted the QT award on the night.

That capped another remarkable double for the Walters’ family.

1988/89 Queensland Times-Ipswich City Square Sportstar of the Year Kerrod Walters.
Kevin’s twin Kerrod had won the 1988/89 Queensland Times-Ipswich City Square Sportstar of the Year accolade.

That function was held at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Aged 21 and living at East Ipswich at the time, former Broncos, Queensland and Australian hooker Kerrod said it was “certainly a proud moment’’.

“It really does mean a lot to me as Ipswich is really my kind of town,’’ Kerrod said.

