Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Watch out for the latest batch of scams plaguing the Australian public.
Watch out for the latest batch of scams plaguing the Australian public. Renee McKeown
News

Remain vigilant to 'increasingly sophisticated' new scams

12th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCAMMERS are always in search of new victims, and Queenslanders are being warned not to become complacent.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said Scams Awareness Week, which starts today, highlighted the need for the public to ask themselves if they are 'Too smart to be scammed?'

Mrs D'Ath said scammers were using increasingly sophisticated tactics to widen the net and steal people's money.

"While people may know to ignore a poorly spelt email from a Nigerian prince offering you millions of dollars, the current scams we are seeing involve professional-looking emails and websites, and very convincing phone calls and texts,” she said.

The scams that claimed the most money from victims in 2018 were investment scams and romance scams, with business email scams quickly catching up.

In one recent case, an Ipswich woman and her husband were scammed $22,000 when they transferred a payment for home renovations to what they thought was their builder's bank account.

Unbeknown to them, the woman's email account had been hacked and the builder's invoice intercepted. In the space of two hours, the hacker had changed the BSB and account numbers on the invoice.

The scam came to light when four days later the builder enquired about when he could expect payment. Against all odds, the scammer was caught out through bank surveillance when he continued to operate the account where the money had been sent, and the couple's $22,000 was recovered.”

Mrs D'Ath said there were some simple steps Queenslanders could take to avoid being ripped off.

"Take some time to stop and think before you hand money over to a stranger. A couple of minutes' research and talking to a trusted friend can make all the difference.”

More information on current scams, as well as tips to protect yourself, is available via the Scamwatch website www.scamwatch.gov.au or by phoning 13 QGOV (13 74 68).

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    FIRST LOOK: Ipswich Showgrounds upgrades under way

    premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Ipswich Showgrounds upgrades under way

    News THE first phase of the Ipswich Show Project is 60 per cent complete and on target to be finished in time for Christmas.

    • 12th Aug 2019 10:19 AM
    Drink driver caught doing 60km/h over speed limit

    premium_icon Drink driver caught doing 60km/h over speed limit

    Crime The man has had his vehicle number plates confiscated for 90 days

    NAME AND SHAME: 23 Ipswich drink and drug drivers

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 23 Ipswich drink and drug drivers

    Crime Every Monday the QT publishes a list of drink and drug drivers.

    700 JOBS: Jobseekers to benefit from major recruitment drive

    premium_icon 700 JOBS: Jobseekers to benefit from major recruitment drive

    News Residents looking for work or a career change stand to benefit