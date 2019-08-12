Remain vigilant to 'increasingly sophisticated' new scams

Watch out for the latest batch of scams plaguing the Australian public.

SCAMMERS are always in search of new victims, and Queenslanders are being warned not to become complacent.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said Scams Awareness Week, which starts today, highlighted the need for the public to ask themselves if they are 'Too smart to be scammed?'

Mrs D'Ath said scammers were using increasingly sophisticated tactics to widen the net and steal people's money.

"While people may know to ignore a poorly spelt email from a Nigerian prince offering you millions of dollars, the current scams we are seeing involve professional-looking emails and websites, and very convincing phone calls and texts,” she said.

The scams that claimed the most money from victims in 2018 were investment scams and romance scams, with business email scams quickly catching up.

In one recent case, an Ipswich woman and her husband were scammed $22,000 when they transferred a payment for home renovations to what they thought was their builder's bank account.

Unbeknown to them, the woman's email account had been hacked and the builder's invoice intercepted. In the space of two hours, the hacker had changed the BSB and account numbers on the invoice.

The scam came to light when four days later the builder enquired about when he could expect payment. Against all odds, the scammer was caught out through bank surveillance when he continued to operate the account where the money had been sent, and the couple's $22,000 was recovered.”

Mrs D'Ath said there were some simple steps Queenslanders could take to avoid being ripped off.

"Take some time to stop and think before you hand money over to a stranger. A couple of minutes' research and talking to a trusted friend can make all the difference.”

More information on current scams, as well as tips to protect yourself, is available via the Scamwatch website www.scamwatch.gov.au or by phoning 13 QGOV (13 74 68).