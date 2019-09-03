Relive your favourite ABBA songs in toe-tapping musical

COMING SOON: The cast from Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!.

COMING SOON: The cast from Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!. Contributed

A LOVE story set to ABBA songs will be brought to the stage in Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's upcoming show.

Set in Greece, Mamma Mia! tells the story of a bride-to-be, Sophie, who is trying to find her biological father. On the eve of her wedding, she invites three charismatic, good looking men from her mother's past in a bid to build a relationship with the dad she never knew.

As she gets to know the three strangers, who were all at one stage in love with her mum, Donna, the narrative follows a number of hit ABBA songs such as Dancing Queen and Take a Chance on Me, making for a fun sing-a-long, toe-tapping experience.

Ipswich Musical Theatre Company is the first group in Queensland to obtain the rights to perform to show, with six shows to be performed this month.

Ipswich actress E.J. Campbell stars in the role of Tanya, one of Donna's best friends.

"My character is very sassy, which I am enjoying immensely," Ms Campbell said.

"Tanya, who is one of Donna's back-up singers, has got a very wicked sense of humour and is very down to earth.

"I think I would really like her as a person."

The 3 Dynomos in the upcoming show Mamma Mia, performed by actors from Ipswich Musical Theatre Company. Pictured are E.J Campbell, Carole Williams and Simone Behrendorff. Contributed

The talented cast, made up of Ipswich locals, as well as actors from as far away as Brisbane and Toowoomba, started rehearsals a few months ago.

Ms Campbell said she was away for the first month of rehearsals, but called her absence "researching the part".

"It was very ironic because I was away for a wedding in Greece, and this show is set in Greece," she said, laughing.

"Being in Greece, it helped me imagine what was happening on the stage, so it was a little bit of extra research for the production."

Being a fan of ABBA, Ms Campbell said she was enjoying all the songs and dance routines that feature in the show. One of her favourite parts is when the whole stage erupts into one of ABBA's biggest hits.

"Fortunately, a lot of us are really familiar with ABBA's songs, and we just want to honour ABBA when we go on stage," Ms Campbell said. "Everyone loves the song Dancing Queen, and the version we do of it is really good fun.

"There are a few chorus numbers I am really enjoying and the harmony all the cast brings to it.

"I also really enjoy some of the lovely moments between the lead role and the three men, as well as some of the slower songs.

"It really is just a winning show and a cracker of a hit."

Ms Campbell is hoping the community will come out to support the new show.

"I am super proud to be part of this cast, and it deserves for everyone to come and see it," she said.

Ipswich Musical Theatre Company presents six shows this month, which will be performed at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Tickets are $68 for adults, $58 for concession and $35 for children aged 5-12.