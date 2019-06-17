Relive hit songs from well-loved musicals

Three generations are in the Ipswich Orpheus Chorale . Bette Howard, Jesicca O'Sullivan, Debra Howard, Tyne O'Sullivan, Kye O'Sullivan and Rhys O'Sullivan.

Three generations are in the Ipswich Orpheus Chorale . Bette Howard, Jesicca O'Sullivan, Debra Howard, Tyne O'Sullivan, Kye O'Sullivan and Rhys O'Sullivan. Rob Williams

SONGS from some of the world's best-loved musicals will be brought to the stage by singers from the Ipswich Orpheus Chorale in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

Bette Howard, 86, will be among the group of singers who will re-create the big-screen melodies at the chorale's two performances of Epic Blockbuster Musical Excerpts on Saturday, June 29.

Audiences will be able to sing along to hit songs from classics like Les Miserables, Hamilton, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Jersey Boys and The Greatest Showman.

The Ipswich Orpheus Chorale will perform songs from Disney classics such asMary Poppins, The LionKing, Aladdin, Moana and Frozen, just to name a few.

Not only will Bette be singing along with her friends on the day, but also her family.

"I wasn't going to sing, as I wasn't sure if I would be able to stand up for that long, but my grandkids begged me to," she said.

"So there will be three generations of my family on stage - me, my daughter and grandchildren.

"But the group has members from all over, not just Ipswich. We have singers from Toowoomba, Forest Lake, Wynnum and Mt Tamborine."

The Ipswich Orpheus Chorale was founded by George Hogg OAM in 1969. The chorale initially consisted of a small group of dedicated performers, but has since grown to more than 100 members.

The chorale first began rehearsing in St John's Presbyterian Church Hall, Booval, eventually moving in1980 to its own complex at its current location in a former Uniting Church at122Chermside Rd, EastIpswich.

The Epic Blockbuster Musical Excerpts will be performed at 1.30pm and 7pm on Saturday, June 29, atthe Mervyn Patterson Hall at Ipswich Girls Grammar School.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for concession and $20 for children.

Visit www.ipswich orpheuschorale.org.au to book.