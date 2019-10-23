Relive Frankie Valli's big hits when regional tour hits city

SWINGING BEAT: The theatre show Oh What A Night! will be performed at the Ipswich Civic Centre on November 1.

AFTER delighting fans in the UK with the iconic songs of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, vocalist Simon Chamberlain is back on home soil and jumping on the tour bus again.

The Darwin-born singer and theatre enthusiast is leading an all-star cast in a new theatrical tribute show that will take audiences across Queensland on a trip down memory lane.

He joins Carlo Boumouglbay, Jacob Bradford and Jackson Head for the new and improved performance titled Oh What a Night!

They will be appearing at venues across regional Queensland, including a stopover at Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday, November 1.

Speaking before their opening night, which was held in Maryborough last week, Chamberlain said he helped bring the idea for the show to fruition.

"I was doing a similar show in the UK as I was living there for a year-and-a-half, so I broughtthe idea back withme," he said.

"With this new show, I was fortunate as I already knew a lot of the material but the other guys really had to hit the ground running.

"Our rehearsals period was very short and very intense."

With almost every song also requiring dancing, the boys spent many hours learning the new choreography.

"Around 90 per cent of the songs have choreography," he said.

"A lot of it was already existing but we did have a new choreographer come in and add in some new complex moves.

"That really amped up what we were doing.

"I really felt for the other guys as they were learning everything from scratch but they did an amazing job."

Singing is something that has been in Chamberlain's blood from a young age, but it was only a few years ago he realised his voice was perfect for portraying the iconic Frankie Valli.

"The way my voice is built and operates, it just suits Frankie's material," he said.

"I absolutely love how my voice does that."

The show will feature back-to-back hits including Sherry, Can't Take My Eyes Off of You, Big Girls Don't Cry and more.

"It's a trip down memory lane," Chamberlain said.

"This show covers some of the best songs of all time. There's a lot of classics in there, some of which we have put a fresh spin on.

"Audiences can also expect to hear the songs Grease and Grease Lightning as Frankie Valli recorded the theme song."

If the regional tour goes well, this show could be rolled out to include a national tour.

Oh What a Night! will be performed at Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday, November 1, at 7.30pm. Tickets are $69.90.

To secure your seat, go to www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.