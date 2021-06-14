Relief, praise as Swifts footballer escapes serious injury

Swifts frontrower Luke O'Doherty before he was injured in Sunday's A-Grade game against Brothers at Raceview. Picture: Bruce Clayton

SWIFTS club president Robbie Carr praised everyone who assisted Bluebirds frontrower Luke O'Doherty during his major injury scare in Sunday's Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade clash against Brothers.

O'Doherty was released from hospital on Sunday night, cleared of serious damage after the frightening sight of him laying on his side.

The match was called off 13 minutes early as O'Doherty was braced and kept still by Brothers and Swifts trainers and support staff until an ambulance arrived.

Those offering immediate care included Brothers trainers Dean Daylight and Barry Kelly, along with Swifts trainer Ross Allwood and League Safe helper John Bozier.

"We can't thank the Brothers trainers, the first-aid officers and the water runners enough,'' Carr said, relieved one of his team's best players escaped serious injury.

"They were really good. They were on the scene (quickly).

"Lukey got discharged last night.

"He's all good but I think they are just going to do some tests this week just to confirm that everything is all right.

"He had full movement and everything.''

Swifts won Sunday's shortened game 40-10.

"He was in good form going into that game,'' the club president said.

Carr believes the former Brothers player got in an awkward position making a tackle.

"He got knocked out in it,'' he said.

Injury scare

Swifts footballer Luke O'Doherty is attended to by trainers and concerned players after being hurt in the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade match. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Meanwhile, Swifts captain Cam Picker was in hospital this morning waiting on scan results after he too was injured in Sunday's clash.

Picker was assisted from the field in the second half and was unable to return.

No games are scheduled this weekend.

"The Ipswich Cup couldn't come at a better time,'' Carr said.

That will give Swifts and other players a chance to rest and recover after some hefty injury tolls in recent weeks.

Eagles flying high again

Carr was also pleased to see competition leaders Swifts strike back against Brothers after their first loss a week earlier to the Jets.

"We sort of sensed that Jets loss was coming up,'' Carr said.

"The intensity and everything dropped off.

"After that game, Wayne (head coach Wayne Finch) sent a good message to the guys on the Monday. It was basically a bit of a rev-up.''

Despite some injury and player unavailability issues, Swifts rebounded strongly against Brothers proving they are still a team to beat.

The Jets beat Norths 40-28 and Goodna outclassed Fassifern 50-18 in the other weekend A-Grade matches.