Relief on the way as clouds and storms roll in

The fall in the mercury is due partly to the onset of cloudy conditions and the chance of showers and storms.

The fall in the mercury is due partly to the onset of cloudy conditions and the chance of showers and storms. Cordell Richardson

AFTER a week where the city recorded its highest ever maximum temperature for March, there's some good news on the way for Ipswich.

The Bureau of Meteorology's six-day forecast shows the weekend will usher in more autumn-like weather as the mercury moves south of 30C.

Saturday will lead the way, with a forecast high of 29C and Sunday 30C. Similar conditions will follow on Monday and Tuesday.

That's all a long way from Tuesday's high of 41.3C, which was 11.4C above the March average. It was also 1.5C above the previous March peak set in 2007.

Ipswich wasn't the only place to feel the heat. There were also scorching hot days recorded in Gatton at 41.1C and Brisbane's CBD soared to 37C.

Before the arrival of the cool change this weekend, residents will have to suffer more unseasonably warm conditions today and tomorrow.

Fortunately these two days won't be anywhere as hot as Tuesday and yesterday.

Today's high will test 34C and tomorrow 33C.

The fall in the mercury is due partly to the onset of cloudy conditions and the chance of showers and storms.

The cloudy weather is expected to set in today and last through until next week Tuesday.

There's also a good expectation of rain today, with possible falls anywhere between 2-10mm. There is a possibility of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

The best hope of rain will be tomorrow and Saturday, with an 80 per centof showers and a storm on both days.

The rainy weather will lessen on Sunday but return on Monday and Tuesday with the prospect of showers and more storms.

While the attention this week has been on the heat in the southeast, weather watchers will be looking north in the coming days.

That's because there's the potential for a cyclone to form.

Towns between Cairns and the Gulf of Carpentaria have been warned a low-pressure system swirling off the coast could soon become a cyclone.

Forecasters say there is a moderate likelihood of a cyclone forming and moving towards Far North Queensland by Monday.

The system would be the third cyclone Far North Queensland has received since December after cyclones Owen and Penny both brought winds and dumping rain.