Relief in the rain as result seals Hornets’ home final

FINALS BOUND: Ipswich Logan Hornet Bryn Llewellyn watches the ball closely. The Hornets will host a semi-final at Baxter Oval next weekend.

THE Ipswich Logan Hornets have clinched second and the right to host a Queensland Premier Grade cricket home final by the narrowest 0.5 point margin.

The Hornets were due to contest an adjusted 50-over match on Saturday.

Players took the field with Sam Doggett, Harry Wood and Jacob Waters delivering a handful of overs before the rain came and did not go away.

Play was abandoned with the hosts at 0/44 from 11 overs and the Hornets earned five points for turning up.

Those points would prove critical in the final wash-up as third-placed Wests pulled off an outright victory over Redlands to all but close the 18 point chasm separating them and Ipswich Logan leading into the round.

Relieved Hornets coach Aaron Moore said his men had locked in the home semi-final and were super-excited to have greater control of their destiny.

“We need to be beaten now,” he said.

“If it is a draw or rain-affected we will go through, so that is an advantage and the boys are keen to play at home.”

Moore said the second-place regular season finish was the best in history and a significant achievement for the club established in 2012.

“It is pretty substantial for the club – being a young group,” he said.

“It also shows that the players and committee are buying into our processes and that we can keep getting better.

“It affirms we are moving in the right direction and hopefully we can continue to get stronger.”

Ipswich Logan will meet Wests on Saturday and Sunday, with University to face Gold Coast in the other semi.

Second grade produced a mighty run chase to reach 343 from 82.3 overs but fell short of the Scorchers’ 6/383 at home.

Meanwhile, the Hornets’ over-40s searched for the club’s first piece of silverware in the grand final against Redlands at Baxter Oval yesterday.

