Ipswich Mwy Flyover footage
News

VIDEO: What the Ipswich Mwy will look like

Helen Spelitis
by
26th Mar 2018 4:50 PM

RELIEF is in sight for thousands of drivers stuck in traffic for hours on the Ipswich Motorway every day.

The long-awaited upgrade for the 3km stretch between Rocklea and Darra is ready to kick into action.

Plans have been finalised and images showing how the busy stretch of road will look when the works are finished have been released.

A piece of machinery known as the 'ripper' is being used to demolish what used to be the Boundary Rd off ramp to make way for a new lane heading into the city.

The detailed design plans for Stage One of the $400 million upgrade were released this week.

When finished, the stretch of road will be transformed from four lanes to six with a dedicated, two-way lane for cyclists.

Those travelling along Granard Rd will be above the traffic, seven new bridges will be built and a major upgrade at Factory Rd and Blunder Rd will also be carried out, as part of the project.

Each day 85,000 drivers, including 12,000 in trucks, use the Ipswich Mwy and for years congestion has been steadily building as Ipswich's population grows.

 

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey at Rocklea with Toohey (previously Sunnybank) MP Peter Russo announcing the finalisation of the Ipswich Mwy upgrade design plans. (Darra to Oxley)
Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey at Rocklea with Toohey (previously Sunnybank) MP Peter Russo announcing the finalisation of the Ipswich Mwy upgrade design plans. (Darra to Oxley) Helen Spelitis

 

The motorway upgrade is a joint project between the Federal and State Governments with each level of government picking up half the bill.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the upgrade would help reduce congestion while improving safety.

"We know that Ipswich is booming and that's why this project is so vital," Mr Bailey said.

The State Government has acknowledged the need for further upgrades between Oxley Rd and the Centenary Mwy, however, that project is reliant on funding. 

 

Timeline

  • March 2016: Project announced
  • June 2016: Tenders released
  • November 2016: Early works begin
  • April 2017: Contract awarded, detailed design begins
  • Late October 2017: Construction starts
  • Late 2020: Project due to be finished
Ipswich Queensland Times
