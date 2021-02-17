How thieves stole skate venue's $250,000 air-conditioner

AN Ipswich business owner is breathing a sigh of relief after news her stolen property would be replaced through insurance.

Bundamba SkateAway will soon be the coolest place to keep active, with brand new airconditioning set to be installed, months after the original appliance was stolen.

The popular business was the target of a ruthless theft late last year, in which the venue lost a $250,000 airconditioning unit.

Owner Deb Buttner said losing the appliance had cost her 50 per cent of business during the hottest time of year.

"Skating is a very hot sport, you use a lot of energy," Deb said.

"When you hit 40 degrees, people don't go.

"Between this and the COVID shutdown, that's really screwed me big time."

The airconditioning unit, which was made more than 40 years ago, was installed when the rink was built in 1979.

"It was a really good one; they were built to last back then," Deb said.

It is understood the massive appliance was stolen across multiple nights.

"Over the course of a few nights between Wednesday and Saturday in October, someone came onto the grounds, stole all the copper and pipework, the metal work, basically all that was left was the engines which were bolted down," Deb said.

"They would have needed a bulldozer to take those but they took everything else."

Deb realised what had happened when she arrived at work and tried to switch the airconditioning on.

Last week, Deb received news the airconditioning unit would be covered by insurance.

"I had insurance but because it was worth so much money, we weren't sure if insurance would cover it, especially because the item isn't made anymore," she said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.