Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Back to school for students (L) Makenzee Thatcher (Year 11) and Skye Head (Year 12) at Maryborough State High.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Back to school for students (L) Makenzee Thatcher (Year 11) and Skye Head (Year 12) at Maryborough State High.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Education

Relief for parents after weeks of home schooling

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
12th May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER weeks of taking on at-home teaching duties, Amanda Rudolph breathed a sigh of relief yesterday.

The Maryborough State High School parent dropped her son, Nicholas, at school for the first time in weeks.

The Year 11 student, pictured with his mum, has been one of thousands of Queensland students learning from home due to coronavirus-enforced restrictions.

This has meant Ms Rudolph has juggled the competing responsibilities of work, running a household and helping her children learn.

coronaviruspromo

Nicholas returned to school yesterday, along with other Year 11 and 12 students throughout Queensland.

Kindergarten, Prep and Year 1 students also got back into the classroom.

"It's been very challenging," Ms Rudolph said.

It had been hard to get the children to focus on their school work while studying at home, she said.

"Some days I just gave up, it wasn't worth the struggle," she said.

Ms Rudolph said the school had been very supportive with helping the children learn while they were at home.

Pam Bowman's son attends Maryborough State High School as well.

He is on the autism spectrum and has returned to school early in order to adjust before the other students return.

Ms Bowman's daughter is in Year 11 and attends Aldridge State High School and had been "self-sufficient" when it came to learning at home.

Ms Bowman said it had been difficult to see the children go back to school.

"I missed them and our routine," she said.

More Stories

coronavirus face-to-face teaching home schooling isolation restrictions parent schooling
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beef City banned from exporting to China amid rising tension

        premium_icon Beef City banned from exporting to China amid rising tension

        News Beef City has once again been delisted as an export abattoir by China, as tensions between Australia and China ramp up.

        JOBS: New online portal to connect jobseekers with employers

        premium_icon JOBS: New online portal to connect jobseekers with employers

        News People will be able to upload their resume directly

        Public feedback sought for Somerset Dam upgrade plan

        premium_icon Public feedback sought for Somerset Dam upgrade plan

        Community A survey has been launched for community feedback on plans to upgrade Somerset...

        Harvest worker shortage revoked amid mass virus job losses

        premium_icon Harvest worker shortage revoked amid mass virus job losses

        Rural Paddocks usually filled with working backpackers during the Valley’s harvest now...