Relief for city as rain blows in

IPSWICH residents are now experiencing some of the effects of ex-tropical Cyclone Trevor.

The system, which originally made landfall in the Northern Territory on Sunday morning, is bringing winds, rain and - thankfully - cooler temperatures across Queensland.

The cool change comes as heavy rains and damaging winds continue to dominate northwestern parts of the state.

Regions around Mount Isa and Cloncurry will be hit with heavy downpours in excess of 150mm in the next couple of days.

A severe weather warning is also in place for central Queensland as the storm slowly moves southeast.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest outlook shows Ipswich and its neighbouring towns are unlikely to experience these conditions, with - at worst - potential thunderstorms in the coming days.

Today the city enjoyed a high of 22.6C and between 9am and 4pm, more than 13mm fell.

Expect a high of 27C tomorrow and 29C on Friday, a welcome change from the above-average temperatures that have dogged the start of autumn.

There is also an 80 per cent chance of showers tomorrow, most likely in the morning.

Possible rainfall will be light, however, with totals between 8-15mm.

Winds will be southerly 15-20km/h, turning east to southeasterly in the early afternoon.

These conditions will start to ease on Friday.

Expect partly cloudy skies with a medium chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. There is also the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

The rain will continue into Saturday, with a 70 per cent chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Although it will bring below 30C temperatures to the southeast, the cooler temperatures this week will feel warmer because of the increased humidity of ex-TC Trevor.

The mercury will climb once again on Saturday, above 30C, with a potential high of 32C forecast. Fortunately it will be shortedlived with the temperature dropping into the high 20Cs on Sunday.

The chances of rain will decrease from Sunday onwards with only a slight chance of a shower.

Monday and Tuesday - the first days of April - will be mostly sunny with light winds becoming easterly 15-20km/h during the day.

Unfortunately both days will return to above-average temperatures, with highs hovering between 31C and 30C.