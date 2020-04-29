Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WATER WIN: The $3 million Linville Water Treatment Plant has been under development since last year and finally began supplying water to residents last week.
WATER WIN: The $3 million Linville Water Treatment Plant has been under development since last year and finally began supplying water to residents last week.
News

Relief finally trickles in with new water plant

Nathan Greaves
Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
29th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YEARS after the local water plant broke down, residents of a Somerset town have at last been able to make use of its replacement.

The $3 million Linville Water Treatment Plant has been under development since last year and finally began supplying water to residents last week.

Linville Hall Committee president Alan Kirby said the old plant, constructed in 1970, had been rendered unusable due to too much water.

“We lost our water in the 2011 floods, the original station got flooded and broke down,” he said.

“Since then, we in Linville have been getting water carted in. The truck comes in every day – twice a day usually – and drops the water in the main tank.”

The new plant, larger and more advanced than its predecessor, draws water from a Brisbane River bore and treats it so it’s drinkable.

“The plant now includes improved water quality monitoring abilities, cartridge filtration and ultraviolet disinfection capabilities for added protection,” Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan said.

“Linville residents should be rest assured the water treated at Linville is of the highest quality and has gone through rigorous testing during the past month.”

Mr Brennan also gave his thanks to residents for their perseverance.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience during the construction of the new plant, which will secure long-term water supply for the growing community,” he said.

Some in Linville, Mr Kirby included, believe it should not have taken so many years for an essential resource like water to be fixed.

“I think it’s been pretty slack, pretty slow, the actions of Seqwater, however that’s just the way things are,” he said.

“It’s back to normal, and that’s the way it should have been a long time ago.”

2011 floods alan kirby linville linville water new water treatment plant
Gatton Star

Just In

    May 11 is restriction D-Day

    May 11 is restriction D-Day
    • 29th Apr 2020 3:56 PM

    Just In

      'There will be more deaths'

      'There will be more deaths'
      • 29th Apr 2020 3:47 PM

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Ipswich's best takeaway and delivery food

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Ipswich's best takeaway and delivery food

        News Vote for who you think is serving up the best takeaway and delivery food during social distancing.

        The importance of the flu vaccine this year

        premium_icon The importance of the flu vaccine this year

        News 'Even healthy people can catch the flu'

        • 29th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
        A safer way to travel

        premium_icon A safer way to travel

        News 'We had to do self defence and first aid training'

        Teen robs boy at Ipswich shopping centre

        premium_icon Teen robs boy at Ipswich shopping centre

        News The 15-year-old was banned from the centre at time of offending