Relief finally trickles in with new water plant

YEARS after the local water plant broke down, residents of a Somerset town have at last been able to make use of its replacement.

The $3 million Linville Water Treatment Plant has been under development since last year and finally began supplying water to residents last week.

Linville Hall Committee president Alan Kirby said the old plant, constructed in 1970, had been rendered unusable due to too much water.

“We lost our water in the 2011 floods, the original station got flooded and broke down,” he said.

“Since then, we in Linville have been getting water carted in. The truck comes in every day – twice a day usually – and drops the water in the main tank.”

The new plant, larger and more advanced than its predecessor, draws water from a Brisbane River bore and treats it so it’s drinkable.

“The plant now includes improved water quality monitoring abilities, cartridge filtration and ultraviolet disinfection capabilities for added protection,” Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan said.

“Linville residents should be rest assured the water treated at Linville is of the highest quality and has gone through rigorous testing during the past month.”

Mr Brennan also gave his thanks to residents for their perseverance.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience during the construction of the new plant, which will secure long-term water supply for the growing community,” he said.

Some in Linville, Mr Kirby included, believe it should not have taken so many years for an essential resource like water to be fixed.

“I think it’s been pretty slack, pretty slow, the actions of Seqwater, however that’s just the way things are,” he said.

“It’s back to normal, and that’s the way it should have been a long time ago.”