Relief, delight as Ipswich team on NPL rise

Western Pride defender Chris Anderson (number 19) works hard to nullify the Redlands United attack in Saturday night's 1-0 NPL win at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Western Pride defender Chris Anderson (number 19) works hard to nullify the Redlands United attack in Saturday night's 1-0 NPL win at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Chris Simpson

UNDER pressure and facing a barrage of threatening free kicks, Western Pride could have conceded another late goal and wasted a productive performance.

However, the post-game reaction of head coach Terry Kirkham and the roar of drums from Pride's dressing room highlighted what a mighty win it was.

Pride's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Redlands United at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday night continued a mini resurgence. The much needed win came after four straight losses before a previous round 4-2 win over South West Thunder.

A delighted Kirkham thrust his arms in the air on the sideline as the final whistle blew.

The relief from a desperate defensive effort turned to joy as a rusty but boisterous Pride team chant echoed around the dressing room to the beat of drums supplied by a loyal team supporter.

Pride defender Chris Anderson summed up the upbeat mood having played in four of Pride's first six games.

"We want to go on a run from here and we've got the momentum and we've got the confidence,'' he said.

"We've just got to keep moving and working.''

After losing nine frontline players in the off-season, Pride started their 2019 National Premier Leagues campaign with losses to Brisbane Roar (3-1), Gold Coast Knights (3-2), Olympic (3-2) and Magpies Crusaders (3-1) before overpowering South West Thunder. Conceding late goals was a crucial factor in those early defeats.

However, Saturday night's first home win of the season came on the back of determined defence and a superb left foot strike by speedster Alex Parsons.

Parsons netted his third goal of the season in the 33rd minute before being replaced at halfime after copping a knock to his ankle.

Former Olympic footballer Anderson has joined forces in the Pride's new-look back four with vice-captain Nielen Brown, Jen Louis "Papi'' Mbarushayo and Kelton Scriggins.

Anderson, a Rochedale PE, geography and social science teacher, said the team was starting to gel and show it can handle pressure.

"It's definitely starting to click,'' he said.

"We're just building as a team and the squad is getting to know each other a bit better how we play.

"I think we're on the up.''

Western Pride players and supporters celebrate Alex Parson's goal in Saturday night's gallant NPL victory over Redlands United. Chris Simpson

Striker Michael Morrow made some terrific runs along with Parsons and Mitch Bird, who looked better as the game progressed.

In only his second game in Pride colours, goalkeeper Griffin Bambach delivered another tidy display, especially in the second half as Redlands threw everything at Pride.

Captain Cam Crestani was his usual committed self, fearing no-one and creating some fine attacking opportunities from the midfield pushing forward.

"In the first half we weren't playing our game necessarily,'' Anderson said. "We were sort of letting them dictate.

"Then in the second half, we came out and we sort of started to dominate and play our game and we got the result.''

Anderson, 21, has joined Pride this year after a previous stint in the NPL with Olympic.

The 192cm tall defender also previously played at UQ and with Holland Park last year.

"Terry knew me from Olympic and gave me a call four-five weeks ago and it just went from there,'' Anderson said.

"I want to get experience in senior football. It all comes down to experience and the more I play, the better I get I hope.''

Pride's next NPL match is against Sunshine Coast at Kawana on Sunday.

NPL Rd 7: Western Pride 1 (Alex Parsons) def Redlands United 0 at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.