Relief as Sippel first to reach 10,000 milestone

AFTER nearly a decade in Brisbane grade cricket, leading run scorer Mick Sippel has been one of the most dominant forces in the Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association and Harding Madsen Shield competitions.

However, he continues to produce match-winning performances – like he did in Sunday’s semi-final thriller.

“I still feel like I’m contributing and while I’m doing that, I’ll keep playing,’’ Sippel, 44, said.

“You are a long time retired.’’

Sippel said breaking through the 10,000 barrier was a relief as much as it was satisfying.

“It got the monkey off my back,’’ he said.

“Maybe a week or two ago, I felt I should have been good enough to achieve it.

“It’s been hanging over me for the last couple of weeks.

“Now I’ve done it, I’m very pleased about it.

“It was certainly something I didn’t set out to achieve . . . but if you play long enough, these things happen.’’

Sippel now has 10,019 runs from 229 innings in 217 matches. His average is 52.29 and his highest score is 261.

He was the victim of a first ball duck on Saturday before his brother Gerard scored 51 not out to guide Laidley home in the IWMCA encounter at Bichel Oval.

“He doesn’t get to play much any more but when he does he certainly makes a contribution,’’ he said.

Sunday’s thrilling duel sealed another successful weekend for Laidley in the hot conditions.

Although missing some regulars on Saturday, Laidley reached South East Redbacks’ 210 total with five overs remaining at Bichel Oval.

Centrals’ committed effort on Sunday followed their IWMCA routing of Brothers a day earlier. Centrals reached 4/80 with 166 balls to spare after dismissing Brothers for 78 in the 23rd over.

Centrals opening quick Geoff Klease snared 3/19 in that game.