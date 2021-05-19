‘Relevant parties’ were consulted for Grantham COVID project

Just days before quarantine workers are due to be released into the fields, the agricultural department says it consulted with local regional council, agencies and organisations prior to overseas workers starting their coronavirus quarantining at Grantham.

When 160 overseas workers, predominantly from the Solomon Islands, arrived in Grantham on June 7, the Grantham community was confused and frustrated with the lack of consultation.

But the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries says it conducted consultation with the relevant parties prior to the labour hire workers arriving at the Grantham Farmworkers Lodge.

"It's important to note the site poses no risk to the community, however immediate neighbours of a quarantine site are advised that incoming workers will be quarantining there," a department spokesperson said.

The agricultural departments response follows Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan slamming the organisation for failing to adhere to council's most important request.

In an interview with the Gatton Star, Cr Milligan said council had requested the agricultural department consult with the Grantham community prior to the overseas workers arriving.

The workers will make up a small percentage of the desperate labour hire needed to harvest this season's winter crop.

According to the department, 1643 overseas workers have already landed on Australian soil as part of the Pacific Labour Scheme/Seasonal Workers Program.

All the workers have come from the Pacific Islands, which is a low coronavirus-transmission region.

"Queensland's local authorities are very supportive of the on-farm quarantine program, as it recognises the important role that agriculture plays in keeping food on the tables," the DAF spokesperson said.

"Local producers are very grateful that this arrangement will provide them with a harvesting workforce."

The 160 overseas workers at Grantham Farmworkers Lodge are expected to complete their 14-day quarantine on Friday night.

Originally published as 'Relevant parties' were consulted for Grantham quarantine project