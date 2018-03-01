Menu
Relentless hot weather not disturbed by Autumn's arrival

Emma Clarke
by
1st Mar 2018 8:02 AM

IPSWICH residents have already sweltered through what is expected to be some of the hottest temperatures of the year this summer but Autumn has a few surprises in store.

Namely, not much is going to change from the hot, sticky and wet weather that plagued the city in January.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting warm and humid conditions with the chance of showers and even the off thunderstorm over the weekend and into early next week.

Just because today is the first day of Autumn does not mean temperatures are about to drop with the hottest part of today reaching 36C.

On average, March temperatures are a few degrees cooler than February, with mean maximum temperatures peaking at 29.9C in March compared to 31.1C in February.

It will cool of slightly on Friday to 31C before heating up to 32C and 33C over the weekend.

There is a slight chance of some showers developing on Saturday, with wet weather and the chance of some showers and even a thunderstorm most likely in the afternoon and evening on Sunday.

Monday is expected to be the wettest day of the week next week with a medium chance of showers in the afternoon and evening along with the chance of a thunderstorm.

Isolated showers will stick about until at least Wednesday next week.

BOM forecaster Rick Threlfall said weather patterns in March, especially in Queensland, were unlikely to change dramatically from summer conditions.

"There are summer-like conditions in March and sometimes even in April," he said.

"It doesn't always work out that way, the weather doesn't suddenly change when the month does."

Thanks Jayne, you're a true star

How Ipswich uni students are being left behind

premium_icon Bullying of our kids is pushing a surge in home schooling

Seriously injured girl walks to find help after crash

