26°
News

Relay for Life team tops Ipswich donations

Anna Hartley
| 16th May 2017 4:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BEFORE burning calories walking and running all night at Relay for Life, Ipswich team Aussies Against Cancer indulged in a few sweet treats for a good cause.

Tarana Cruice, captain of the Ipswich Relay For Life team, organised a high tea last week to raise money for Cancer Council.

So far her four-person team, Aussies Against Cancer, has raised $8963 - the most of any Ipswich team so far.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

In total, the 50 Ipswich teams registered have raised almost half of their $90,000 with donations currently sitting at $37,610.

Relay For Life is a chance for communities to recognise and celebrate those who have overcome cancer or are undergoing treatment, as well as the people who care for them.

The overnight relay event also provides an opportunity to celebrate the memory of loved ones lost to cancer.

In the past five years, participants in Australia have raised more than $108 million for Cancer Council.

The 2017 Relay for Life will be held on May 27-28 from 3pm Saturday to 9am Sunday at Bill Patterson Oval with the candlelight ceremony held at 7pm Saturday.

For more information on how to donate or to sign up, visit relayforlife.org.au or phone 1300 656 585.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fundraising ipswich relay for life relay for life

Are you the new owner of Night Owl?

Are you the new owner of Night Owl?

Springfield Lakes Night Owl for sale

Teen in hospital after collision with car

Pedestrian struck by vehicle

80 jobs up for grabs at new 24-hour Macca's

COMING SOON: Construction of a new McDonald's restaurant is in full swing.

New fast food store now accepting job applications

New application lodged over One Mile Hotel site

DAYS NUMBERED: A Brisbane-based private certifier has approved the demolition of the One Mile Hotel without any involvement from Ipswich City Council.

Developers have lodged new plans for the property

Local Partners

New koala ambulance a Godsend for saving wildlife

City council donates vehicle to Ipswich Koala Protection Society.

In the heart of Lockyer, Tom and Marie's love grew

DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY: Tom and Marie Linnan walk the broccolini fields at their Crowley Vale farm.

Tom and Marie Linnan celebrate 60 years of marriage.

Countdown on for 2017 Ipswich Show

Scruffy the Monster Truck will be back at the Ipswich Show.

Great value for money fun for everyone in Ipswich

WHERE and WHEN: Ipswich's Biggest Morning Teas

Raise your cuppa for a cause at Caloundra's Biggest Morning Tea.

Here are some of the fundraisers taking place across the Ipswich

Is this the craziest show ever?

INCREDIBLE: Get airborne with this stunning show.

Freestyle motocross team ready to entertain Ipswich crowds

Countdown on for 2017 Ipswich Show

Great value for money fun for everyone in Ipswich

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

Hugh Bonneville, Neeraj Kabi and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Viceroy's House.

INDIA manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

Rain not enough to stop the music

TOP NOTCH: Rumblefish perform at the Ipswich Jazz, Wine and Blues Festival at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

"One thing about Ipswich nothing stops (us)"

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

Is this the craziest show ever?

INCREDIBLE: Get airborne with this stunning show.

Freestyle motocross team ready to entertain Ipswich crowds

LAST OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE A LOCATION LIKE THIS ON BIG 580m2

114 Parkview Parade, Ripley 4306

Residential Land Here's your chance to design and build your dream home in this ... OFFERS OVER...

Here's your chance to design and build your dream home in this sought after estate, Ecco Ripley. Blocks like this are quite rare, and don't come up very often, and...

COUNTRY LIFESTYLE ON 15 ACRES

22 Winks Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 2 10 $1,200,000

This masterly constructed and beautifully finished home exudes contemporary charm, balanced with modern appeal, all set in the ever popular country suburb of Peak...

2.5 ACRES + SHEDS + MORE

47 Keith Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land Wanted hobby farmer, horse trainer, truck driver or someone just wanting heaps ... $259,000

Wanted hobby farmer, horse trainer, truck driver or someone just wanting heaps of space and huge potential your look is over with an inspection you’ll be...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 Offers over...

Situated in cosy cul-de-sac in the quieter part of the rapidly growing Silkstone with the new $85 Million dollar Silkstone village only moments away, this...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 1 $339,000

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

Lifestyle Change with &amp; Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $539,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

ENTRY LEVEL THAGOONA ACREAGE

54 Glencoe Place, Thagoona 4306

House 5 2 2 Auction 27/5/17

Forget anything you may have seen in the past with this property, the time has now come where the Owner needs this one SOLD. No if's, no but's, do not do anything...

BIG FAMILY HOME ON JUST OVER 7 ACRES (2.86Ha) of PRIME DEVELOPMENT LAND in KARALEE Growth Corridor

47 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

6 2 4 Offers Over...

Just over 7 acres (2.86Ha) of Development or Lifestyle land with genuine SIX BEDROOM HOME plus SHED plus STABLES plus PROPOSAL PLANS for DEVELOPMENT Rare...

THE RENOVATOR

49 Blackall Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 1 $209000

This very modest early 1920's mining cottage is ready to be transformed into something special. Located on a flat tree lined 600m2 block and is within walking...

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

80 jobs up for grabs at new 24-hour Macca's

COMING SOON: Construction of a new McDonald's restaurant is in full swing.

New fast food store now accepting job applications

New application lodged over One Mile Hotel site

DAYS NUMBERED: A Brisbane-based private certifier has approved the demolition of the One Mile Hotel without any involvement from Ipswich City Council.

Developers have lodged new plans for the property

Is $4 coffee, smashed avo the reason you don't own a home?

Developer Tim Gurner, 35.

Here's what you said on Facebook

Young people could get in the property market a lot sooner

DEVELOPER Tim Gurner makes a good point

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!