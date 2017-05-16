Relay for Life team tops Ipswich donations

BEFORE burning calories walking and running all night at Relay for Life, Ipswich team Aussies Against Cancer indulged in a few sweet treats for a good cause.

Tarana Cruice, captain of the Ipswich Relay For Life team, organised a high tea last week to raise money for Cancer Council.

So far her four-person team, Aussies Against Cancer, has raised $8963 - the most of any Ipswich team so far.

In total, the 50 Ipswich teams registered have raised almost half of their $90,000 with donations currently sitting at $37,610.

Relay For Life is a chance for communities to recognise and celebrate those who have overcome cancer or are undergoing treatment, as well as the people who care for them.

The overnight relay event also provides an opportunity to celebrate the memory of loved ones lost to cancer.

In the past five years, participants in Australia have raised more than $108 million for Cancer Council.

The 2017 Relay for Life will be held on May 27-28 from 3pm Saturday to 9am Sunday at Bill Patterson Oval with the candlelight ceremony held at 7pm Saturday.

For more information on how to donate or to sign up, visit relayforlife.org.au or phone 1300 656 585.