Relaxed Hunt plays vital role for Jets

BRONCOS player Ben Hunt was the major talking point out of the Ipswich Jets' latest state league victory over Norths.

Hunt had a sensational game doing everything he was asked after being left out of Broncos coach Wayne Bennett's NRL side.

The playmaker was enthusiastic and involved.

At half-time, Jets co-coach Ben Walker stood in the corner with Hunt and had a word.

Hunt would have benefited from two things.

Having Walker give him some guidance as a half and coming to the Jets where he isn't under pressure. Hunt could play footy and relax.

Hunt ran the ball five times and had a try assist.

His kicking game was strong.

The Jets made a flying start against the Devils with some great football to watch.

The Jets were up 22-4 at halftime. Just after the break, that increased to 38-4.

Although Norths made a brief resurgence in the second half, the Jets were never in doubt.

The Jets had double the line breaks and ran 188 more metres.

The Jets have this weekend off before tackling the Bears at Burleigh.

Welcome back Josh

JET #544 Josh Seage played 47 games for the Jets from his debut in 2014 until injuring his knee in 2016.

It was 406 days between game 47 and 48.

Seage made his comeback after knee surgery against Norths and played 18 minutes.

He did a lot of good things.

He made five tackles and didn't miss one.

He also hit the ball up five times.

"Seagey'' had this to say post comeback.

"I was just happy that everyone had faith in me and my ability,'' he said.

"At one point Wes Conlon and I had a two on two and Wes trusted me to make the tackle. That gave me confidence.

"I'd love to get out of the middle and back to the second row but to start it would just be to keep my spot and play bigger minutes."

Cooper's stat

THE Jets' best attacking side is the right with 23 tries this year, which is 40%.

The Jets' best defensive side is the middle with only nine tries this year (15%).

The Jets' best attacking zone is 0-20m where they have scored 34 of their 58 tries.

A cold beer with . . .

TIM Gabbett has worked with some of the world's biggest sporting clubs and sports stars improving their performance. I asked him to improve my performance when we sat down for a chat.

What's your role in sport? I work as a Coaching and Sport Science consultant. I work in two ways: With coaches to help them get the most out of players, and to find ways to teach skills so that they hold up under pressure and fatigue; and with strength and conditioning and medical staff to ensure players are prepared for the demands of competition, including the most demanding passages of match-play.

What clubs have you worked for? A lot of different sports from the amateur through to the professional level. One of the first jobs I had was with the Toowoomba Second Division Rugby League. It was a local amateur rugby league competition. I spent a lot of years working with them and I am so grateful for that initial opportunity. I met some terrific rugby league people that I still maintain friendships with to this day. I also spent a lot of time "discovering" what worked, and what didn't - so by the time I started working with higher level athletes I had a lot of confidence in my training programs and my ability to develop athletes. Since then I have been fortunate enough to work with some great athletes and coaches at the Tasmanian Institute of Sport, Queensland Academy of Sport, several NRL teams, and a number of European football (Champions League, Premier League, and Championship), basketball (NBA) and American football (NFL) teams.

Favourite sportsman you've worked with? I'm not sure that I have a favourite sportsman/woman but there are certain athletes that have stood out for their personal qualities as much as their physical abilities. From around 2001-2008, I worked with the Queensland Academy of Sport swimming program. It was such a great time to be involved with Australian swimming as we had some wonderful coaches, amazing athletes, and support staff that were pushing really hard to be the best. It was also a period of unprecedented success for Australia. Everyone knows Grant Hackett as one of the most successful distance swimmers of all time. His ability to handle physical work was exceptional - but he was really strong "upstairs" as well. For me, his ability to control his brain during intense fatigue was as good as I have seen. He is a tremendous person as well and does a lot of positive things for people away from the public eye - it's nice to meet people who are champions in a lot of different ways.

What do you love about the Jets? I have known Ben and Shane Walker since we were kids so I've taken a keen interest in how they progressed in their playing careers and also now that they are coaching the Jets. They think a lot about the game. The thing I really like about them is that they get a player to achieve things that the player previously thought he was incapable of. This is the true sign of good coaching. Their players enjoy playing because they're encouraged to use their skills. You only have to look at the relegated NRL players who are sent back to Queensland Cup and the way they regain confidence and form after playing with the Jets to know that these guys can coach. I have never understood why coaches from other teams recruit talented players and then coach the skill out of them and try and turn them into robots. The 2015 Jets premiership was based on a really strong game plan. The fact that NRL teams are starting to replicate different parts of that style shows how innovative they are as coaches. The fact that it took three or four years for the NRL to catch up shows how far ahead they really are. I have met a lot of the Jets players over the years. Brendon Lindsay and Kieron Lander stand out for me as epitomising what the Jets stand for. I would turn up to a training session or game, and they, along with any of the other players and staff would shake your hand and make you feel welcome. In this day and age, it is such a simple thing. Some would call it "old school", but in all my travels it's those little things that I appreciate most. No matter where I go, I always feel really welcome at the Jets.