Relax with Healers Therapy

RUB DOWN: Christopher Zhong and Damon Ye of Healers Therapy, which is new to Booval Fair.

RUB DOWN: Christopher Zhong and Damon Ye of Healers Therapy, which is new to Booval Fair. David Nielsen

THERE'S a new place at Booval where you can relax and ease away the stresses of life.

Healers Therapy opened yesterday and is offering Chinese and relaxation massage as well as traditional Chinese medicine.

It's located at the southern end of Booval Fair and features a tranquil fitout housing six rooms for full body massage.

There's also a dedicated area for neck and shoulder massages and comfy chairs for foot massage.

Up to four people can be accommodated at one time with four masseuses on hand.

Masseuse Kevin Liu has five years massage experience and said the most popular services on offer included oil massage and reflexology.

"People lead stressful lives and need to relax, massage is good for everybody, it improves the blood circulation,” he said.

Mr Liu said his practitioners aimed to help clients relax and refresh.

He said clients could choose the pressure they wanted, but if the massage hurt often it was doing good.

"Don't be afraid, you can choose the pressure,” he said.

You can also pick up some traditional medicines like Tiger Balm for aches and pains.

On offer is traditional Chinese acupuncture, pregnancy massage, lymphatic drainage, ear candling, cupping, dry needing and facial rejuvenation massage.

There's also hot stone, Chinese herbal oil and relaxation massage.

A neck and shoulder massage will cost $30, while a whole body massage with reflexology will set you back $100.

Healers Therapy is part of a group of massage centres open in the wider Brisbane area including one in Toowoomba and soon to open a store in Carindale.

Healers Therapy is just one of a host of new things at Booval Fair. Currently Australia Post is undergoing refurbishment, Lee Volk Jewellers has just opened, and a new medical centre opens later this month.