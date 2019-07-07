Menu
NEW LOOK: Abby Rose Bikinis has relaunched its Noosa boutique as Woman. by Abby Rose.
Business

Relaunched bikini store empowering women

7th Jul 2019 8:57 AM
ABBY Rose Bikinis, a Noosa-based handmade bikini label, relaunched its Noosa Heads boutique yesterday with an all-new concept - Woman. by Abby Rose.

Founder Abby Vuister said she was beyond excited to be relaunching the boutique.

"We will be stocking sustainably sourced and ethically produced fashion and wares that are not only mindful of their impact on our environment but also empower women in creative industries to live and grow their passion and purpose," Ms Vuister said.

"Woman. will be a space for women to gather, collaborate, uplift and empower; a platform to support our creative community."

More than just a store, Woman. by Abby Rose will also be home to the Wonder Women Series - a collection of events that showcase like-minded women sharing their experiences, tools and advice to aspiring creatives; as well as Slow Women - a regular swap meet for the community to buy, swap and sell unwanted pieces and play a small part in circular fashion.

