Juanita Bendel (Left) electrocuted along with her daughter Ava Cole at a property at Tumoulin, near Ravenshoe.
News

Funeral for electrocuted mother and 10-year-old daughter

10th Jan 2019 8:51 AM
LOVED ones will farewell a Tablelands mother and daughter, tragically killed on New Year's Eve, at a funeral service on Friday.

The Ravenshoe community is still in shock after the deaths of Juanita Bendel and her 10-year-old daughter Ava Cole, who were electrocuted at their Eriksen Rd farm at Tumoulin. The pair had been picking vegetables when they touched a wire that had become live. They were found by Juanita's partner Mitch, who also received an electric shock.

Ava, who was a student at St Teresa's Primary School, was the adored big sister of Hanna and Olivia. Relatives and friends of Juanita and Ava are respectfully invited to attend the funeral, which will be held at Mountain View Chapel, Guilfoyle's Tablelands Crematorium at Atherton from 11am.

ava cole electrocuted fnq funeral juanita bendel

