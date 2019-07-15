Relationship over after plan to steal $250 chainsaw foiled

Menu
Opening day for Bunnings Warehouse Kingaroy is fast approaching.
Crime

15th Jul 2019
AN IPSWICH man broke up with his girlfriend after an attempt to steal a $250 chainsaw was foiled, a court heard.

Steven Wayne Jones, 42, of Leichhardt appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to one count of stealing.

Alongside a co-accused and as the court heard, now ex-partner, he entered Bunnings at Springfield Central on March 28.

Stacey Lee Wratt also appeared before the court separately from Jones but her matter will be adjourned for a committal mention on July 24.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said the pair loaded a $250 Ryobi chainsaw into a shopping trolley and wheeled it to the exit.

When store staff asked to inspect the boot and back seat, they found the chainsaw wrapped in black plastic.

The court heard that staff were told it was just a lay-by item they had collected at Big W and when asked to produce a receipt, the request was refused.

CCTV from the store confirmed the chainsaw and a battery pack had been stolen.

Jones was the driver of the vehicle. The court heard Jones was an unemployed father of two.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said he doubted the two were still together after the incident, and Jones nodded.

