Rejoice: New Diablo is set for your Nintendo Switch

DUNGEON-delving fans of Blizzard's seminal Diablo series are in for a treat following the news Diablo III is coming to Nintendo Switch portable console later this year.

The release, entitled Diablo III: The Eternal Collection is described by Blizzard as "the definitive edition of the award-winning action RPG, including everything from the original Diablo III, the critically-acclaimed Reaper of Souls expansion, and the Rise of the Necromancer pack”.

"With seven powerful character classes, a five-act campaign that spans the lore-rich and demon-infested world of Sanctuary, and an endlessly replayable Adventure Mode, the Eternal Collection is the perfect all-in-one package to introduce newcomers to a lifetime of adventure”, according to Blizzard's press materials.

The Eternal Collection for the Switch takes advantage of the system's flexibility, allowing gamers to play with either a Switch JoyCon or Switch Pro controller

Blizzard have also confirmed up to four players can band together to engage in grand multi-player crusades, with support for split-screen play on a single Switch, wirelessly connecting their consoles together, or using the Nintendo Switch Online paid subscription service.

Blizzard co-founder and chief executive officer Mike Morhaime said the Eternal Collection was the definitive version of Diablo III and the company was thrilled to be teaming up with Nintendo to make it available to Switch gamers worldwide later this year.

"Bringing the world together through epic entertainment is core to our mission at Blizzard - we can't wait to welcome a new generation of demon-slayers to Sanctuary,” he said.

Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aime said by partnering with companies like Blizzard, they were able to create new ways of engaging with beloved content.

"Blizzard and Nintendo share a commitment to redefining the way people play games, and with the Diablo III Eternal Collection for Nintendo Switch, that means players can now explore the vast world of Sanctuary anytime they like, and anywhere they go,” he said.

As well as all the expansions for the existing game, Diablo III: The Eternal Collection also includes some Nintendo Switch-exclusive bonus items including The Legend of Ganondorf cosmetic armour set, inspired by the iconic villain from The Legend of Zelda series.