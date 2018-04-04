REJECTED: Minister won't 'call in' dump application

THE State Government has decided not to intervene in the Ipswich waste proposal at Swanbank.

Planning Minister Cameron Dick has announced his office will not 'call in' the application for an expansion at the Bio-Recycle facility, as requested by Ipswich City Council.

The proposed development did not meet the guidelines for a 'call in', the Minister said.

To 'call in' an application means the Minister would decide on whether the development application would be approved.

The application, separate to the BMI "super dump" proposal for New Chum, was rejected by the council in January.

Bio-Recycle has since lodged an appeal in the Queensland Planning and Environment Court, challenging the council's decision.

Early last month the council asked the State Government to call in the application but Minister Dick said that action was not justified.

"I am advised there are no state interests that are affected by the development application for the expansion of the Swanbank waste facility, and accordingly there are no grounds to warrant a Ministerial call in," Minister Dick said.

"Ministerial call-ins are governed by law and can only be acted upon when defined state interests are impacted.

"State interests can include impacts on state-controlled roads, significant environmental issues and other matters defined in the State Planning Policy 2017.

**NOTE: There has been some confusion regarding 'call in' requests on Ipswich dump applications. The council has NOT requested the Minister 'call in' the BMI application which the council is yet to make a decision on. This has been confirmed by the council and the State Government.

"My decision does not mean the development will proceed - council's refusal of the application stands, unless overturned by the Planning and Environment Court.

"Even if I had called in this development application, I would be bound by law to consider the same matters as the Planning and Environment Court."

The Minister has proposed action to ensure a wider buffer zone between residential areas and waste facilities, in a Queensland first move.

Under the proposal, still being considered by the council, the State Government would impose a 'Temporary Local Planning Instrument' (TLPI).

This would offer increased regulation for development applications in Ipswich for new or expanded waste facilities in the Swanbank and New Chum industrial area.

Waste operations and landfill have dominated discussions in Ipswich.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli warned in March the council expected 11 applications to expand or establish new waste operations to be lodged.

Cr Antoniolli said he was disappointed in the State Government's decision not to call in the Bio-Recycle application but happy the Minister had taken action on Ipswich's waste issues.

"We will stand by our decision (to reject the Bio-Recycle development application) and front the court appeal," Cr Antoniolli said.

"We're very happy with the Minister's decision in relation to the TLPI. We feel that's a step in the right direction".

The council has been given 48 hours to consider the introduction of the TLPI.

If accepted more information on the impact for residents, future development and the city's waste industry will be revealed.

Major applications include;