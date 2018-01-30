REJECTED: "Abnormal" comments dash council funding hope

A COMMUNITY event has been rejected for council funding because of controversial views expressed by the organiser.

Former One Nation candidate Shan Ju Lin is the president of the Ipswich World Harmony Society which organises a free, multi-cultural event each year for Harmony Day.

During Tuesday's general council meeting, Ipswich City councillors rejected an application from the World Harmony Society for $2500.

The funding would go towards the March 24 event.

Council officers had recommended the application be approved, but Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli explained doing so would go against the council's social justice policy.

"The council has noted the president of this particular organisation has a strong social media presence that does not align with the council's social justice stance," Cr Antoniolli said.

Shan-Ju Lin, independent candidate for Bundamba.

He said the council was dedicated to standing up against discrimination and supporting each member of the community regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation.

"With the president of that organisation... there have been numerous examples of discrimination exhibited," he said.

Shan Ju Lin said the council's decision stifled freedom of speech and unfairly punished an organisation committed to offering families access to a free event promoting social cohesion.

Ms Lin believes Cr Antoniolli referred to a comment she made on social media last year, regarding same-sex couples, including an insinuation such relationships were "abnormal".

The Facebook posts were slammed, resulting in Ms Lin being sacked as a candidate for the One Nation party.

Former Ipswich Paul Pisasale immediately pulled $5000 in funding to the World Harmony Society saying the comment "about gays" was a step too far for the outspoken character.

Some councillors pointed out that while Ms Lin's comments may not reflect the council's social justice policy, the event was about respect and acceptance.

Councillor Sheila Ireland said her division was very multi-cultural and as its representative she supports diversity of beliefs and traditions.

"There is not enough time to organise another World Harmony Day event," Cr Ireland said.

"This is a free event and there are plenty of families doing it tough."

Ms Lin said the World Harmony Day event on Saturday, March 24 would go ahead with or without the council's financial support.

During the 2016-2017 year Ipswich City Council provided $10,907.65 to the World Harmony Society Inc, largely for the Children's Festival.

This year, the council will offer in-kind support including toilets and rubbish bins worth $1179.

