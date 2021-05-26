Reinforcements arrive for Covid stricken Victoria

Victorians are scrambling to get the jab following the latest Covid outbreak, with emergency vaccine doses on the way to meet demand.

Victoria will receive 130,000 extra AstraZeneca doses as the federal government moves to speed up vaccinations while the state battles its latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Authorities are also scrambling to vaccinate vulnerable residents in 29 aged care facilities across the state who are yet to receive a first dose.

The emergency delivery comes after the Herald Sun revealed that three key cases linked to the outbreak had not been vaccinated, ramping up pressure on the federal government to fast-track the rollout.

Experts are urging people hesitant of the AstraZeneca vaccine to get the jab saying "it could save your life" if you are aged over 50.

Scott Morrison offered Victoria the additional support during a phone call with deputy premier James Merlino on Wednesday.

"I commend the Victorian state government for the work they are doing, even now, to ensure they are tracking down all of these cases," the Prime Minister told the parliament.

The state will this week receive an extra 40,000 AstraZeneca doses to meet increased demands for the jabs.

A further 15,000 extra a week will be distributed across the state over the following six weeks.

From Monday, the Altona North GP-led respiratory clinic will become an AstraZeneca and Pfizer hub.

Scott Morrison during Question Time on Wednesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

Despite being in the first priority group, aged care residents at 29 facilities were yet to be offered a jab before the first Covid-19 cases were announced.

This is despite the shocking deaths of 655 elderly who tested positive for Covid-19 while in Victorian residential aged care.

Four of the 29 facilities received their first dose on Wednesday, with the other 25 now being prioritised.

Sixty-six aged care facilities across Banyule, Darebin, Hume, Moreland, Nillumbik have had at least one dose.

But one facility in the region was not scheduled to get its first dose of vaccines until this week.

Residential aged care facilities in Whittlesea and other affected areas that have already been vaccinated will again be contacted, to see if residents and staff who initially declined vaccines would like one.

Covid-19 got into St Basils aged care facility last year and had fatal consequences. Picture: Jay Town

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said the most at risk individuals should be prioritised, adding that should happen nationally.

Mr Sutton said the Victorians at the centre of the outbreak that had not been vaccinated, despite being eligible, had sounded an alarm.

"It is my concern in this cluster but across the population generally," Mr Sutton said.

"There are tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, who can get vaccinated now and should get vaccinated now."

Deputy premier James Merlino said although supply had been a challenge and caused significant delays to the Commonwealth's vaccine program, they had enough supplies now.

"Supply is not the issue and we need people to pick up the phone, call the vaccine hotline, book an appointment and get vaccinated," Mr Merlino said.

"At the same time, we are looking at the best way to expand eligibility."

Victorian acting premier James Merlino puts on his face mask. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

More than 15,800 vaccine doses were recorded in Victoria on Tuesday, the highest across the nation.

But Victorians who sprung into gear faced technical difficulties, as they tried to book a vaccine online on Wednesday with the site refreshing after submitting all their details.

Some then called the state's Covid-19 hotline, whose booking system was offline for 15 minutes during an update.

The federal health department, which manages the online booking system, denied any issues.

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Karen Price said clinics were experiencing increased demand for vaccines.

"The booking system has been sometimes challenging because if it doesn't work for people it sometimes blocks them, and that's the last thing we want," Dr Price said.

"Anyone who wants a vaccination should be able to get one."

And her message to people hesitant about the AstraZeneca vaccine: "It could save your life."

Federal Labor health spokesman Mark Butler said the unvaccinated cases at the centre of the outbreak confirmed the vaccine rollout was too slow in the race against Covid-19.

"It's a race to protect the health of the population," Mr Butler said.

"It's a race to avoid the sorts of lock downs and restrictions that we're seeing roll out to the Victorian community.

"Scott Morrison has to get this vaccine rollout back on track, or we're going to continue to see these outbreaks."

Originally published as Reinforcements arrive for Covid stricken Victoria