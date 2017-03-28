Rehab the answer for overcrowded prisons, not death

On average it would cost about $700 million and five years to build new prison.

THERE is no doubt overcrowding in Queensland prisons is putting the lives of inmates and correctional services staff in danger. The question is what to do about it.

QT story "region's home to prison population" shows many Queensland prisoners are from our region.

When we published the story "Queensland prisons holding 1600 inmates above capacity" many readers offered their ideas on how to fix the issue.

Some wanted to bring back the death penalty while others simply argued Queensland needed to build more prisons.

The idea of building more prisons, while the first thought for many people, simply doesn't work socially or financially.

The way current figures are going, by the time it opened demand would outstrip supply.

To turn single beds into bunk beds alone would cost $10,000 per bunk.

It would be more economically viable to rehabilitate people like organisation such as the Dalancey Street Foundation instead of jumping straight to building prisons or advocating legalised methods of murder.

Although this means some criminals would not be in jail, the government would still monitor them during rehabilitation and that in itself is still a form of imprisonment.