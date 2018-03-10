Rehab plan puts addict in good books

A GOODNA man with a range of vehicle-related crime to his name appeared in court via video link to say he would now tackle his 13-year drug problem.

Appearing from jail before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Matthew Thomas Rae said he had booked himself into drug rehabilitation on his release from jail.

Rae, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing (fuel drive-offs); driving without a licence; and two offences involving car registration (false registration plates).

Rae had committed servo fuel drive-offs at Blacksoil and Booval within a couple of days of each other in October 2017, and were valued at $50 and $30.

He has been in jail now for more than three months on unrelated matters.

"I have a 13-year-drug history. I'm moving into a support care house when I'm released," he said.

Magistrate David Shepherd acknowledged his efforts. He said Rae's continued rehabilitation plan upon release should be encouraged.

Mr Shepherd sentenced Rae to four months' jail for stealing offences which was wholly suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay compensation.

Rae was fined $600 - sent to SPER - for unlicensed driving and false plates.