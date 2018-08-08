Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHEEL GOOD: The RSL RAEMUS Rover racing team has secured a permanent home track in Ipswich.
WHEEL GOOD: The RSL RAEMUS Rover racing team has secured a permanent home track in Ipswich.
Health

Rehab for injured, ill veterans goes off-road

8th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

A UNIQUE rehabilitation program for Defence veterans has secured a permanent home track in Ipswich.

After lobbying for several years, RSL RAEMUS Rover Racing director Ian Baker said the program had been granted sole access to a 2.3km track within the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct at Willowbank.

"We are absolutely elated to have our own RAEMUS Park for off-road racing,” Mr Baker said.

"The natural bush setting is perfect for our program and our cars and, because it's tucked away, provides a private space for our recovering veterans.”

The RSL RAEMUS Rover racing team is a rehabilitation program for injured and ill veterans.

Mr Baker said the program would use existing bush tracks and preserve the natural environment.

"We've tested it with a group of soldiers from the Enoggera Soldier Recovery Centre, showing them that, despite their injuries, they can participate in activities they never thought possible,” he said.

"I have to thank Councillor Wayne Wendt and Peter Scott from Ipswich City Council who worked hard to help us secure this site.”

The RSL RAEMUS Rover program is supported by RSL Queensland.

"The transition from military life can be tough, and we're proud to have been working closely with the team from RSL RAEMUS Rover for the past three years to deliver an incredibly valuable service,” RSL Queensland State President Tony Ferris said.

The RSL RAEMUS Rover racing team works with former service organisations and recently sent two team members to compete in the UK's Race2Recovery motorsport program.

off-road racing rehabilitation rsl queensland veterans
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Resident calls for rethink on plan to topple water tower

    premium_icon Resident calls for rethink on plan to topple water tower

    Environment QUU says the company is considering an option to demolish the landmark.

    • 8th Aug 2018 12:10 AM
    Mother in plea to fix 'broken system'

    premium_icon Mother in plea to fix 'broken system'

    Health How could he be discharged to wander the streets?

    • 8th Aug 2018 12:02 AM
    CCTV surge has police in box seat

    premium_icon CCTV surge has police in box seat

    Crime Images and recordings help crack property crimes

    • 8th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
    Frost, 1C mornings to return to Ipswich today

    Frost, 1C mornings to return to Ipswich today

    Weather Warm start to the week won't stick around

    • 8th Aug 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners