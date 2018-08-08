Rehab for injured, ill veterans goes off-road

WHEEL GOOD: The RSL RAEMUS Rover racing team has secured a permanent home track in Ipswich.

A UNIQUE rehabilitation program for Defence veterans has secured a permanent home track in Ipswich.

After lobbying for several years, RSL RAEMUS Rover Racing director Ian Baker said the program had been granted sole access to a 2.3km track within the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct at Willowbank.

"We are absolutely elated to have our own RAEMUS Park for off-road racing,” Mr Baker said.

"The natural bush setting is perfect for our program and our cars and, because it's tucked away, provides a private space for our recovering veterans.”

The RSL RAEMUS Rover racing team is a rehabilitation program for injured and ill veterans.

Mr Baker said the program would use existing bush tracks and preserve the natural environment.

"We've tested it with a group of soldiers from the Enoggera Soldier Recovery Centre, showing them that, despite their injuries, they can participate in activities they never thought possible,” he said.

"I have to thank Councillor Wayne Wendt and Peter Scott from Ipswich City Council who worked hard to help us secure this site.”

The RSL RAEMUS Rover program is supported by RSL Queensland.

"The transition from military life can be tough, and we're proud to have been working closely with the team from RSL RAEMUS Rover for the past three years to deliver an incredibly valuable service,” RSL Queensland State President Tony Ferris said.

The RSL RAEMUS Rover racing team works with former service organisations and recently sent two team members to compete in the UK's Race2Recovery motorsport program.