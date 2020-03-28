Regular polling booth closed at the last minute

The Willowbank Polling Booth at Amberley Girl Guides Hall closed at 6:30pm last night at the request of the Girls Guide Association.

All other polling locations are still open today from 8am to 6pm whereby voting will be officially closed.

Other polling locations for Division 1 are:

Bellbird Park Bellbird Park State Secondary College, 2 Alesana Drive, BELLBIRD PARK

Churchill Churchill State School Hall, Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL

Deebing Heights Deebing Heights State School, 81 Rawlings Road, DEEBING HEIGHTS

Flinders View Cityhope Church, 332 Ripley Road, FLINDERS VIEW

Grandchester Grandchester State School, 35 School Road, GRANDCHESTER

Raceview Raceview State School Hall, 96 Wildey Street, RACEVIEW

Raceview West Whitehill Church of Christ, 219 Whitehill Road, RACEVIEW

Redbank Plains Redbank Plains State School Hall, 39 ‐ 53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Redbank Plains East Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall, 136 Willow Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Redbank Plains South Fernbrooke State School, 8 Regents Drive, REDBANK PLAINS

Ripley Valley Ripley Valley State School, 110 Botany Drive, SOUTH RIPLEY

Rosewood Rosewood State High School, 46 Lanefield Road, ROSEWOOD

Silkstone Silkstone State School, Prospect Street, SILKSTONE

Yamanto Amberley District State School Hall, 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO