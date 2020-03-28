Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Regular polling booth closed at the last minute

SAMTUI SELAVE
by and Samtui Selave
28th Mar 2020 7:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Willowbank Polling Booth at Amberley Girl Guides Hall closed at 6:30pm last night at the request of the Girls Guide Association. 

All other polling locations are still open today from 8am to 6pm whereby voting will be officially closed.

Other polling locations for Division 1 are:

Bellbird Park Bellbird Park State Secondary College, 2 Alesana Drive, BELLBIRD PARK

Churchill Churchill State School Hall, Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL

Deebing Heights Deebing Heights State School, 81 Rawlings Road, DEEBING HEIGHTS

Flinders View Cityhope Church, 332 Ripley Road, FLINDERS VIEW

Grandchester Grandchester State School, 35 School Road, GRANDCHESTER

Raceview Raceview State School Hall, 96 Wildey Street, RACEVIEW

Raceview West Whitehill Church of Christ, 219 Whitehill Road, RACEVIEW

Redbank Plains Redbank Plains State School Hall, 39  53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Redbank Plains East Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall, 136 Willow Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Redbank Plains South Fernbrooke State School, 8 Regents Drive, REDBANK PLAINS

Ripley Valley  Ripley Valley State School, 110 Botany Drive, SOUTH RIPLEY

Rosewood Rosewood State High School, 46 Lanefield Road, ROSEWOOD

Silkstone Silkstone State School, Prospect Street, SILKSTONE

Yamanto Amberley District State School Hall, 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        premium_icon Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Education Some Queensland teachers have been forced to make their own disinfectants to spray work spaces following a shortage of cleaning supplies.

        David Martin favourite to become Ipswich mayor

        premium_icon David Martin favourite to become Ipswich mayor

        Council News Residents are being told it's still safe to vote today.

        Court ends long-running $6.8m state election lawsuit

        premium_icon Court ends long-running $6.8m state election lawsuit

        News The Queensland Court of Appeal has ended a $6.8m lawsuit between a former State MP...

        Ipswich Foodbarn hopes to deliver to continue crucial work

        premium_icon Ipswich Foodbarn hopes to deliver to continue crucial work

        News The charity is still working out how it will be able to operate.