Regular polling booth closed at the last minute
The Willowbank Polling Booth at Amberley Girl Guides Hall closed at 6:30pm last night at the request of the Girls Guide Association.
All other polling locations are still open today from 8am to 6pm whereby voting will be officially closed.
Other polling locations for Division 1 are:
Bellbird Park Bellbird Park State Secondary College, 2 Alesana Drive, BELLBIRD PARK
Churchill Churchill State School Hall, Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL
Deebing Heights Deebing Heights State School, 81 Rawlings Road, DEEBING HEIGHTS
Flinders View Cityhope Church, 332 Ripley Road, FLINDERS VIEW
Grandchester Grandchester State School, 35 School Road, GRANDCHESTER
Raceview Raceview State School Hall, 96 Wildey Street, RACEVIEW
Raceview West Whitehill Church of Christ, 219 Whitehill Road, RACEVIEW
Redbank Plains Redbank Plains State School Hall, 39 ‐ 53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS
Redbank Plains East Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall, 136 Willow Road, REDBANK PLAINS
Redbank Plains South Fernbrooke State School, 8 Regents Drive, REDBANK PLAINS
Ripley Valley Ripley Valley State School, 110 Botany Drive, SOUTH RIPLEY
Rosewood Rosewood State High School, 46 Lanefield Road, ROSEWOOD
Silkstone Silkstone State School, Prospect Street, SILKSTONE
Yamanto Amberley District State School Hall, 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO