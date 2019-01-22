Gym workout helps grandmother ditch walking frame

JUST a few months ago, Erica Foote needed the assistance of two nurses to help her move just a few metres from her hospital bed to the toilet.

An adverse reaction to a Prolia injection, used to treat osteoporosis, left her hunched over and struggling to walk on her own.

Doctors informed her that the reaction happened to one in a quarter of a million people.

"The Prolia zapped all of my calcium and I had virtually no calcium in my bones or my muscles," she said.

In a further setback, the 78-year-old was told she needed to stay active or she would soon be stuck in a wheelchair.

She wasn't having a bar of it and her 16-year-old granddaughter Erin contacted every gym in Ipswich to find the best fit.

Erica has now been working out at Jetts Booval for five months and her condition has drastically improved, meaning she can leave the walking frame folded up in her bedroom.

She attends the gym three times a week and looks forward to each visit, with her routine consisting of a 35 minute walk on the treadmill at 3.5km/h, a few exercises on the machines, some light weights and time on the bike to finish off.

"(I feel) 150% better," she smiled.

"It's made a really big difference in my general life but my attitude to life as well.

"There's quite a few ladies my age (that exercise at the gym).

"I'm not in a wheelchair. That's not gonna happen, not on my watch."

Gym owner and manager Brennon Dowrick has been there every step of the way and he has a regular group of about 15 gym-goers in their 60s or 70s that work-out together while the gym is quiet.

He said Erica was a rare case but exercise was important for everyone as they got older.

"Her very first session she did seven minutes on the treadmill at 1 km/h, which is barely a shuffle, and three exercises on a machine," he said.

"That's how she started. But she started and that was the most important part."

He believed there was a stigma that exercise was not a good thing for people as they start to retire.

"Exercise can help anyone at any age," he said.

"I've got a number of members who say if they don't do at least two or three work-outs a week they don't have as much energy and they're not as confident getting around."

Heading to the gym for the first time could be daunting but Mr Dowrick said there was nothing to be afraid of.

"People as you get older that you can't change old habits and that's so incorrect," he said.

"The human body bones do get weaker as we get older... but there's no reason why you can't strengthen the muscles around those bones.

"When your body starts moving again your muscles do react, they start to get stronger.

"There's no reason why you can't have a better quality of life."