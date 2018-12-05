Annette Mason murder suspect’s ‘greatest fear’

Michael Laine outside court on Wednesday, before giving evidence at the inquest into the death of Annette Mason.

Michael Laine outside court on Wednesday, before giving evidence at the inquest into the death of Annette Mason. ALBERT PEREZ

A SUSPECT in Annette Mason's murder has voiced regret at not paying more attention to events the weekend the teenager died.

But Michael Laine maintained he was not involved in the Toowoomba girl's death.

"Nothing surprises me in this case any more," Mr Laine, 53, told Brisbane Coroners Court on Wednesday.

Clem can der Weegen, counsel for the Mason family, said Laine's "greatest fear" was to "go to jail as a child killer".

"Wake up to yourself please," Mr Laine replied.

"Your alibi has been fully discredited," Mr van der Weegen said.

The family barrister said a witness saw Mr Laine near Annette's property the morning she was killed.

Mr van der Weegen then referred to claims Mr Laine had been unfairly harassed and smeared since 1989.

"Can I suggest to you for the last 30 years, Annette's family have been putting up with your bulls***, your lies."

Mr Laine said that was "the most ridiculous thing" he had heard.

Annette, 15, was found dead in her Anzac Ave bedroom on Sunday, November 19, 1989.

Mr Laine, who later went to live in Tweed Heads also told the inquest he barely knew the so-called prime suspect, Allan David McQueen.

"I never run in that circle."

Several witnesses have told the inquest Mr Laine threatened people after Annette's death and he was also accused of boasting about killing the girl.

Mr Laine rejected those claims.

"I've never threatened anybody to keep their mouth shut," Mr Laine said.

He said he remembered little about Saturday the 18th apart from Annette and another person briefly visiting the house Mr Laine was staying in.

"If we all had hindsight, you'd have taken more of an interest or whatever," he added.

Mr Laine said he went to sleep and the next morning another man came round to visit and woke him up.

By that time Annette was dead but Mr Laine said he only learned about the killing when drinking beer with his mother later on Sunday 19th. Mr Laine said he had no need to "make up an alibi".

Adrian Braithwaite, counsel assisting the coroner, said Mr Laine's evidence this week differed on some points from what he told police four days after Annette died.

"Listen here. I haven't lied from the f---in' start of this," Mr Laine said.

He said Toowoomba police station when he signed a statement was chaotic, and police told him words to the effect of "your arse is this far off [being charged] with this murder".

Mr Laine voiced sympathy for the Mason family but said his name had been smeared for 29 years.

"I feel for them.

"You don't think s--- doesn't stick? This also caused me a rift with me and my mother."

The inquest continues. -NewsRegional