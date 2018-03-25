Register reveals our pollies own several houses, laundromat

INTERESTED: Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden (right) has several investments in the Lowood community,

INTERESTED: Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden (right) has several investments in the Lowood community, Ali Kuchel

IPSWICH'S batch of state politicians have declared their register of interests for the first time in the 56th Queensland Parliament.

Investments in Bitcoin, sporting tickets and airline-lounge membership were registered by politicians across the state.

In the Ipswich region, property and shares dominated members' interests.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller's register of interests reveals she has interests in four homes, three of those a joint-investment with her spouse, and a 5.6ha hobby farm at Glen Aplin.

Ms Miller is a member of the Mining and Energy Division of the CFMEU.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard owns a home in Ipswich and is a member of the Services Union.

She made donations over $950 to the Ipswich Heritage Club, Rugby League Ipswich and the Australian Labor Party.

Lowood seems to be Ipswich West MP Jim Madden's choice of investment.

The Cabinet Secretary has interests in two properties in the town, 31km north of Ipswich.

He also receives a second income above $950 each year from the Lowood Laundromat and has a half-interest in a relocatable building, also in Lowood.

Mr Madden said he was in the process of moving from Lowood to his Ipswich home.

"I was happily living in Lowood but now Lowood is no longer part of my electorate I think best to move back to Ipswich,” he said.

Mr Madden also revealed the comical process that led him to become a laundromat operator.

"At a certain point I decided I wanted to buy my own law practice,” he said.

Mr Madden began inspecting several sites in Lowood.

Across the road was this purple building, it was formally a restaurant,” he said.

The Ipswich West MP met the owner, negotiated a price and thought he had purchased office space.

"I went over this night, shook his hand and he said now I'll show you your laundromat,” Mr Madden recalled.

"I became a laundromat operator next to my law practice.”

His register revealed he is also a member of the Australian Labor Party, Services Union and Country Women's Association.

The region's freshest face in the Queensland Parliament, Member for Jordan Charis Mullen, declared sponsored travel to the Australian Labor Party's National Executive meetings.

She is a member of the Australian Workers' Union - Queensland branch, Australian Institute of Company Directors and Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

Member for Inala and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared a Qantas Chairman's Lounge membership and The Club Virgin Lounge membership gifts.

She owns a home at Seventeen Mile Rocks and a townhouse investment at Sunrise Beach.

- Hayden Johnson