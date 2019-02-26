Register for free workshops to improve your mental health

HELP IS AVAILABLE: A new eight week program is available for people of Ipswich to help improve their health and wellbeing.

PEOPLE who are struggling with their mental health and wellbeing are being encouraged to sign up for a free eight-week health program which will be held in Ipswich.

The Optimal Health Program, run by Neami National and Headpsace Ipswich, will begin on March 4.

Fie Terry, who overseas the sessions, said it was a self-management program providing people with the tools and the resources to support them to overcome issues such as anxiety, depression, stress and illness.

"My role is to empower people to enhance their wellbeing and build on their strengths," she said.

"The program promotes hope, growth, meaningful connections and partnerships."

Throughout the two months, participants will explore social, emotional, physical, intellectual, engagement and values, all while making their own wellbeing plans.

Ms Terry said there would be three types of plans - an everyday wellbeing plan, a rainy day plan and a roadside assistance plan for time when you need to reach out to others.

"The plans provide a checklist from thriving to coping," she said.

"If things get tough, participants know they've got their rainy day plan ready to go. And if the rainy day plan isn't enough, they know to draw on roadside assistance. That's when they seek outside help." The Optimal Health Program is funded by the Darling Downs West Moreton Primary Health Network. It is open for anyone aged over 18 and living in the Darling Downs West Moreton Region.

The first night will be held at Headspace Ipswich, 26 East St Ipswich from 6.30-8pm.

The eight sessions will be delivered over seven weeks.

To register, phone 3280 7900.