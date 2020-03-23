Region's total coronavirus cases hits double digits

TWO more cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed today for West Moreton, bringing the region's total up to 10.

Overall, another 60 cases have been confirmed across Queensland, 33 males and 27 females, bringing the states total to 319 since COVID-19 began spreading.

Queensland Health said contact tracing was underway and further public health alerts would be released if required.

It also said majority of the cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who has travelled overseas.

Queensland Health said it is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory sympstoms to see a doctor immediately.

It comes after multiple businesses were forced to close their door for up to six months as part of a national shut down in an attempt to limit the spreading of COVID-19.

For more information, visit the Queensland Health website.