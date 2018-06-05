Region's growth threatens to halve Rural Fire Service funds

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is considering changes to the urban fire service boundary, which would result in Rural Fire Service revenue falling.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is considering changes to the urban fire service boundary, which would result in Rural Fire Service revenue falling. Inga Williams

DEVELOPMENT that expands Ipswich's urban fire boundary could halve the vital funding needed to operate the region's Rural Fire Service.

The Ipswich City Council applies the $42 Rural Fire Resource Levy on homes outside the urban boundary.

It is expected to raise about $434,658 in the next financial year, up from $360,612 in 2017-2018.

The year-on-year increase revenue is due to the increase in new homes built in areas, including Augustine Heights, Deebing Heights, parts of Springfield and Ripley, which are outside the urban fire levy boundary.

Double-digit growth in revenue started in 2015 when almost 1000 new homes were built in the rural area.

Since then the number of properties has grown about 20.9 per cent.

Based on the Ipswich City Council's assessment, if the urban boundaries were returned to positions that delineated core rural from urban, revenue raised from the rural levy could decrease from $434,658 to $147,000.

When the urban fire boundary is eventually expanded it will result in a dramatic fall in the number of properties contributing to the Rural Fire Resource Levy, from about 11,390 to 3500.

The money raised is contributed to the Ipswich Group Rural Fire Brigade and any excess funding is held by the council for the following year.

About $166,000 is estimated to be held over from this financial year.

Funding raised through the Rural Fire Resource Levy contributes to a range of operations and infrastructure upgrades.

Capital works include toilets and a shower for the Flinders Peak Rural Fire Brigade at a cost of $20,000, a new station for the Grandchester Rural Fire Brigade at a residual cost of $50,000 and station extensions for Marburg and Mount Forbes - costing $50,000 and $30,000 respectively.