Region’s golfers adjust to changes

SANDY Gallop Golf Club owner Brett Lawton has praised members for their ability to respond swiftly to changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic and adjust their behaviour accordingly.

“Our members have been extraordinarily good at adapting,” he said.

“We have had zero issues.

“I am immensely proud of all our members. They conformed instantly. “

Like Brookwater, Sandy Gallop and Rosewood Golf Clubs will remain open through the coronavirus shutdown with stringent restrictions in play.

Ipswich Golf Club has closed, however, leaving members in the dark as to its future.

Ipswich Ladies representative Judy Ziebell said members received a Facebook message notifying them the club would close at the outset of the crisis but had not heard anything since being told to collect their karts which were kept on site.

She said loyal fee paying members were disappointed they had not heard from the owners regarding the club’s future and why it had not reopened like others nearby.

With groups limited to two and carts restricted to one person, bookings are essential at both Sandy Gallop and Rosewood. Rosewood is offering carts half price, while Sandy Gallop has reduced the cost from $30 to $20.

Lawton said his business had been ‘hit for six commercially’ but had a strong model in place and would ‘come out the other side.’

“We can’t complain,’ he said.

“There are a lot of people who are a hell of a lot worse than we are.”

The Ipswich Golf Day and Night Driving Range on Huxham Street at Raceview is also continuing to operate under the same conditions as clubs.

Equipment is sanitised after every use and can still be hired.

Lawton urged golfers to head down, follow the rules, have a hit in safety and support their local clubs.