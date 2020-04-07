Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DOING THEIR BIT: Owner of the Sandy Gallop Golf Club Brett Lawton has commended his members on their ability to adapt to changes forced by coronavirus social distancing restrictions.
DOING THEIR BIT: Owner of the Sandy Gallop Golf Club Brett Lawton has commended his members on their ability to adapt to changes forced by coronavirus social distancing restrictions.
Sport

Region’s golfers adjust to changes

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
7th Apr 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SANDY Gallop Golf Club owner Brett Lawton has praised members for their ability to respond swiftly to changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic and adjust their behaviour accordingly.

“Our members have been extraordinarily good at adapting,” he said.

“We have had zero issues.

“I am immensely proud of all our members. They conformed instantly. “

Like Brookwater, Sandy Gallop and Rosewood Golf Clubs will remain open through the coronavirus shutdown with stringent restrictions in play.

Ipswich Golf Club has closed, however, leaving members in the dark as to its future.

Ipswich Ladies representative Judy Ziebell said members received a Facebook message notifying them the club would close at the outset of the crisis but had not heard anything since being told to collect their karts which were kept on site.

She said loyal fee paying members were disappointed they had not heard from the owners regarding the club’s future and why it had not reopened like others nearby.

With groups limited to two and carts restricted to one person, bookings are essential at both Sandy Gallop and Rosewood. Rosewood is offering carts half price, while Sandy Gallop has reduced the cost from $30 to $20.

Lawton said his business had been ‘hit for six commercially’ but had a strong model in place and would ‘come out the other side.’

“We can’t complain,’ he said.

“There are a lot of people who are a hell of a lot worse than we are.”

The Ipswich Golf Day and Night Driving Range on Huxham Street at Raceview is also continuing to operate under the same conditions as clubs.

Equipment is sanitised after every use and can still be hired.

Lawton urged golfers to head down, follow the rules, have a hit in safety and support their local clubs.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unsuccessful candidate calls on change to voting system

        premium_icon Unsuccessful candidate calls on change to voting system

        Council News A candidate who didn't claim a seat in his division has called for changes to the ECQ voting system, saying the current one doesn't represent the majority.

        West Moreton follows statewide coronavirus trend

        premium_icon West Moreton follows statewide coronavirus trend

        News It has been five days since the region has diagnosed a coronavirus patient.

        Thieves toss young child to road in daylight car jacking

        premium_icon Thieves toss young child to road in daylight car jacking

        News Police are hunting for the man who car jacked a mum’s car with a three-year-old...

        Get the taste of the Ekka at home

        premium_icon Get the taste of the Ekka at home

        News How you can still experience the Ekka this year