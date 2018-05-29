Menu
Wright MP Scott Buchholz, a member of the Coalition Government, was elected unopposed to stand again.
Wright MP Scott Buchholz, a member of the Coalition Government, was elected unopposed to stand again.
Region's federal politicians prepare for an early election

Hayden Johnson
by
29th May 2018 5:03 PM
ALL three of Ipswich's federal politicians have been endorsed to stand and will fight for their seat at the next election, which could be held within months.

Wright MP Scott Buchholz, a member of the Coalition Government, was elected unopposed to stand again.

He acknowledged the Turnbull Government would head into the election as underdogs.

"Absolutely, you'd have to be living under a rock to not see the polls," Mr Wright said.

"We don't govern to be popular, we govern in the best interests of the nation."

He believes the issue of cost of living and power prices will bleed into the federal arena at the election, while economic management will also be an issue for voters.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann, who will stand at his fifth election, said he had much more to achieve.

"I've got the same degree of enthusiasm, commitment and drive I've ever had and I'm fitter than I have been," he said.

Mr Neumann said the election would be run and won on the usual issues.

"Health, education and assistance for families," he said.

"Who's best to manage the economy, telecommunications and national security."

Oxley MP Milton Dick will stand at his second election.

"I'm also going to continue to make the health and well-being of our veterans a top priority along with supporting our region to become the defence capital of the country," he said.

