Region's economy grows with traders

EVERY day across Ipswich small business owners and sole traders go to work to keep the region's economy ticking.

In the 2017-2018 financial year, the Ipswich region added 542 sole traders, a growth rate of 5 per cent.

Mikeala Ainsworth is one of those new sole traders taking a leap into the world of business.

Ms Ainsworth started Mindful Monkeys, a yoga, self-help business with a focus on children.

"I started it at the end of July to bring yoga to kids and adults in the area," she said.

"It's for mindfulness.

"A lot of the kids these days tend to have so much stress and anxiety."

Ms Ainsworth splits her time between the new business and her cafe barista job.

She said starting a new business in Ipswich had been confronting and more difficult than she thought.

"It's been slow growing," she said.

"It has its highs and its lows and that's to do with school terms.

"I struggle to find the right location as well."

Ms Ainsworth says finding a permanent base for her business had been tough.

"It's been pretty stressful at times," she said.

Despite the slow growth, Ms Ainsworth said it was a rewarding opportunity.

"When it all comes together, it's such good feeling," she said.

"You don't realise how much there is to do."

The young professional said a lot of work went into starting the business website.

"It took up a lot of my time to get everything together and to do the way I want to," she said.

Ms Ainsworth works about 20 hours each week on her business.

She acknowledged managing a business could be tough, but said there was comradery in the community.

"In Ipswich, it's more about who you know rather than what you know," she said.

"It's more about the community. There's always someone willing to help you out."

Ms Ainsworth said her goal was to take her children's yoga into schools.