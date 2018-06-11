Region's dedicated fire service inspector in Queen's Honours

REWARD: After 24 years in the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, Inspector Kaye Healing has been awarded an Australian Fire Service Medal during this year's Queen's Birthday Honours.

A HUMBLE inspector recognised for two decades of work within the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service insists the highlight of her job is helping others.

Inspector Kaye Healing has been awarded an Australian Fire Service Medal during this year's Queen's Birthday Honours.

The dedicated fire service top brass was taken aback by the recognition.

She insisted the highlight of her career had been supporting the volunteers of the Rural Fire Service.

"The benefit I've had is supporting these people who give up their time to keep the community safe,” she said.

"Volunteer rural fire service (personnel) go out and respond to members of the community during times of fire.

"They're often seen, when everyone is out there, they're on the frontline.”

During her 24 years in the service, Inspector Healing has been at the scene of some of the nation's worst blazes.

She responded to fires in Canberra, Western Australia and Tasmania - helping to rebuild communities.

"It's really rewarding to go and do that,” she said.

According to the honours' list, Inspector Healing "has shown leadership, care and devotion to volunteers for over 20 years and is valued across the Queensland Rural Fire Service, and the wider community, for her contribution to the support and development of the rural fire workforce”.

"Her passion for regional preparedness and operational excellence has reconnected brigades to their communities and helped those communities to build resilience from disasters,” it said.

"Inspector Healing's unwavering dedication to the southeast region Rural Fire Service is immeasurable and has definitely been the cornerstone of her success.”

While the fire service is known for its work at the coalface of natural disasters, Inspector Healing has played a big part in facilitating its lesser-known operations.

She has been instrumental in reviewing the fire warden network, which administers Queensland's fire permits.

Under the system, volunteers give up their time to assess properties and issue a permit for people to burn off.

"The fire warden role is extremely undervalued,” she said.

"Not all fire is bad. A hazard-reduction burn can be useful and is an essential part of the Australian landscape.

"I'm proud to be an advocate for the use of good fire.”

Inspector Healing appreciated those who nominated her as she reflected on the change within the industry.

"Seeing the Rural Fire Service go from strength to strength and allowing that to keep going is the highlight,” she said.