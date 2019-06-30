Regional QLD out spends nation online

Data revealing online spending growth indicates regional Queensland is out buying the rest of the country online

Regional towns had the largest year-on-year online shopping growth in Australia at 21.4 per cent compared to major cities, according to Australia Post 2019 data.

Queensland had the highest growth in online fashion retailing, led by the increased consumption in activewear purchases which rose by 43.6 per cent.

Mackay and Toowoomba were in the top six regions nationwide for online spending, with the Garden City being the state's biggest online buyer with 21 per cent year-on-year growth.

National Retail Association CEO Dominique Lamb said the popularity and adoption of online retail simply boiled down to choice.

"It comes down to the fact that if they don't have a particular brand in town they want to access, they now can," she said.

Jericho Road Clothing co-owners Chloe Rowe and Katie Russell. Picture AAP/ Sarah Marshall

While traditional bricks and mortar retail spend experienced sluggish growth of 1.1 per cent for the first half of the year, online retail spend is expected to grow by 12.7 per cent according to the latest Deloitte Access Economics report on retail expenditure.

Ms Lamb said the combination of a business having both a physical and online presence was vital and Queensland retail must adopt "multiplatform" channels of selling to compete in a global marketplace.

"It's not just about being a pure player either online or offline, now you've got to be in all the mediums," she said.

"What we know is that consumers are shopping on their phones more and more."

The Australia Post 2019 eCommerce report also indicated people were buying more off their mobile phones, with smartphone shopping up 28.8 per cent.

It's a trend Kate Russell, co-owner of online rural Queensland fashion brand, Jericho Road Clothing has noticed. Out of 4000 website visits in the past month, 2800 were from a smartphone, she said. "In the past year we have grown by about 100 per cent."