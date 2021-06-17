Regional Origin heats highlight ‘This is Real’ action

Dogwatch

Isaac Murphy

IPSWICH hosted four heats of the Regional Origin Series last Friday to set up a final that will be run on Thursdays card at Albion Park.

The first two from each hotly contested heat would progress and there are plenty of chances heading towards the final.

Tom Tzouvelis’ This is Real was first up in heat one and didn’t muck round clocking the time of the day in 30.51.

This is Real held off Stephen Rolph’s Horsburgh who was a strong run-on dog in his own right but couldn’t get near This is Real.

Vince Curry finalist Canaveral got back to Ipswich for the first time since the series and looked a good thing ideally drawn out in box eight. However, punters were made to sweat it out as it took him the entire trip to nose out Bonita Flame for Jason Schmidt who ran a bold race at big odds.

Schmidt would find more success in heat three when Diamond Tina pinged the lids and went straight to the front. She was out by some distance before shortening stride late but did enough to hold off a flying He’s Nosey for Peter O’Reilly.

Greg Stella’s Made In America is better known for his exploits up the straight at Capalaba and over the sprint at Ipswich but was extremely brave fending off all comers including Spring Cleo winning his heat in 30.78.

Fire Drill no joke over 400m

THE Roan Enright trained Fire Drill has been an enigmatic talent to say the least.

The greyhound was a winner from the 400 right up to the 600 metres. The trainer has always been searching for his right trip but seems to have settled on the sprint in his latest reincarnation.

After an eye-catching pair of seconds over the 431 he went around a fancied commodity in last Friday’s fourth and fifth grade.

Despite some typical antics coming out of the boxes, his explosive acceleration and strength shone through and he smashed the line in 24.96.

He wanted to get to the middle of the track when jumping and also caused a huge pile-up but managed to balance up around the first corner. Once he led, it was all over bar the shouting and he careered away.

Enright has chosen to keep him over the sprint for the time being at least as he steps up to third and fourth grade company this Saturday night where he might be suited from an outside draw.

Luminosity mastering the art of winning

SINCE entering fifth grade company, it took Serena Lawrance’s Luminosity five attempts to break his run of seconds and turn that into a run of wins which he extended to four in his fifth grade final on Saturday night.

The dog started out over the 431 as Lawrance does with most of her young dogs, but it became apparent fairly quickly he was destined for the longer sprint trip where he’s flourished.

He’s had no favours with the box draws his wins coming from 7, 7, 4 and 8. Not everything has gone his way in the run either but he has the unteachable will to win which was on display Saturday night.

He had to work overtime throughout from box eight to find the front but ducked back to the inside in the straight and got his head down for a 30.55 win on the line.

The dog improved his overall record to an outstanding nine wins from 16 starts with five runner-up finishes, look for him to handle whatever comes next.

Out of Champagne makes worldly debut

CHAMPAGNE Jazzy had people talking when the progeny of Champagne Sally and Out of Range won on debut in 30.55 last week for Ray and Mary Burman.

However, that performance was made to look pedestrian by litter mate Out of Champagne who last Saturday won her maiden in 30.33.

At 17 months old and her first start at a racetrack she did what most 500 metre dogs won’t achieve in their careers, with splits of 5.4, 13.02 and 11.91 on the way to her 13-length victory.

Everything about the run screamed class. Drawn out in box eight, she jumped with them but easily mustered enough speed to head them at the post. She didn’t look green at all in the run staying close the fence, not running off on corners, she looked like a Group bitch.

The Burman’s were clearly just as impressed the bitch jumping straight from maiden grade at Ipswich into an Emerging Origin Stars field this week at Albion Park where she’ll spot her competitors up to 10 months in age and plenty of race starts, but you’d be brave to doubt her on what we’ve seen.

So far five of the vaunted pups have hit the track, Champagne Jazzy, Davey Fawner and Brindle Hornet winners while Lithe Lola has run second on both occasions over the five hundred metres at Ipswich coming from well back in the field.

The cornerstone of their famous mothers’ career was her versatility. The pups are showing signs of that at an early age.

Out of Champagne has brilliant, sustained speed whereas Brindle Hornet went from last to first winning his maiden.

It’s a cliche saying the skies the limit when a litter hits the ground, but all the talk about the Champagne Sally’s has been backed up with their performances on track, here’s hoping we can see just how good they are as they mature.

The kennel continued their winning ways later on the card when Mere Magic and Brockie Magic rugged up for the restricted win race over the 630 metres.

Mere Magic was heavily favoured off the inside, having been a recent Albion Park winner but litter mate Brockie Magic flipped the script when he went straight to the front from box seven and didn’t relinquish his lead on his way to a smart 37.44 run.

The Zambora Brockie/Magic Hornet litter has taken a back seat to the Champagne Sally’s but have a bright future in their own right.

Not yet two years old, they’re showing they can get over more ground.

Sleuth fits the Tzouvelis mould

LEADING Queensland trainer Tom Tzouvelis has made a recent shift in philosophy.

He’s not breeding or racing as many short course dogs with a more singular focus on 500 metre talent .

He looks to have found one with former NSW chaser Sleuth.

The dog has only had four career starts finishing behind a couple of handy ones at Albion Park before coming to Ipswich a fortnight ago where he’s put together back-to-back wins over the 500 metres in 30.57 and 30.79.

He got things all his own way in his maiden heat, not the best away he was still able to drive up the inside and find the front from the red rug opening up late to beat Champagne sally pup Lithe Lola.

It was the same quinella in Saturday’s maiden final, but Sleuth showed he had a few tricks up his sleeve against a lot stronger field.

He was bumped early from box three but immediately found his way to the rail sitting midfield around the first corner with a good few lengths to make up on the leaders.

From there he didn’t put a paw wrong slowly gaining ground on the leaders before putting them away like a good dog should winning by over six lengths for a second week running.

The kennel also has Sleuth’s litter brother Strategize who’s only finished out of the placings once in his eight starts and is a winner at both Ipswich and Albion Park over the 500 metres.

Tzouvelis has only started to put his stamp on the pair who arrived less than two months ago.

Age and experience are sure to give him a pair of classy sprinters.