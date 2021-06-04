Regional hospital’s $1.2 million emergency overhaul

Assistant Minister for Health and Regional Health Infrastructure Julieanne Gilbert and nurse unit manager Ann-Louise Adams in the Gatton Hospital's redesigned emergency department.

Assistant Minister for Health and Regional Health Infrastructure Julieanne Gilbert and nurse unit manager Ann-Louise Adams in the Gatton Hospital's redesigned emergency department.

THE emergency department in the Lockyer Valley’s busiest hospital has been remodelled so patients in need of urgent care can be seen sooner by doctors and nurses.

The long overdue works at Gatton Hospital did not create any new beds in the ED but two resuscitation areas and two large treatment spaces have been added.

Staff say a new triage room, where patients are assessed on arrival to the hospital, makes it easier to start providing treatment.

Mackay MP and Assistant Minister for Health and Regional Health Infrastructure Julieanne Gilbert visited Gatton Hospital on Friday.

The department was out of action for three months while the $1.2 million works were completed but patients presenting at the hospital for emergency care were still seen on site.

It came back on line on May 4 with Assistant Minister for Health and Regional Health Infrastructure Julieanne Gilbert officially reopening it on Friday.

The Labor MP for Mackay said the rejigged department was “state of the art” and on par with the “best that regional Queensland has to offer”.

“This is fantastic and (West Moreton Hospital and Health Service) staff and planning team have done a fantastic job,” she said.

“It’s very slick.”



The population of the wider West Moreton region is set to double by 2036 and while most of that growth will happen in Ipswich, the Lockyer Valley is swelling too.

LOCAL NEWS: Expansion plan for unused site near Costco

The number of people living in the region is expected to rise from more than 42,000 to 51,529 in 2031.

Gatton Hospital is the busiest of the four rural hospitals in the West Moreton Health patch.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan has long advocated for a new regional hospital, which would likely be built in expanding Plainland.

The new facility is planned to be built in the next 10 years.

Expectant mums need to travel to Ipswich, Toowoomba or Brisbane to give birth as there aren’t any birthing facilities available at any of the hospitals in the valley.



“Across the whole of Queensland we have seen a huge influx of people coming from other states,” Ms Gilbert said.

“We have had the largest interstate growth than any other state.

“Every region is growing and we’re working closely with our (health services) to make sure the planning is there for growth that is coming.

“It’s unprecedented growth that is happening in Queensland.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan has long advocated for a regional hospital in the valley.

“As a government we are making sure that we’re able to deliver the services that the people need so it doesn’t matter whether you’re in the Lockyer Valley or you’re in Brisbane.



“As a government we’ll work with all of our (health services) to make sure we’re delivering the service where they are needed.

“(West Moreton Health) has on its books $146 million of upgrades to roll out over the next 15 years which is a huge amount of upgrades.”



Gatton Hospital director of nursing Debbie Woods said the emergency department was reconfigured to “make better use” of the space available.

“We have also mapped the paths people take through this department, from arrival to possible admission to a ward, and this refurbishment streamlines that journey,” she said.

READ MORE: Low and slow: Ipswich drooling over new BBQ venue

“An improved line of sight between clinicians and the waiting room, and more effective organisation of the department, will ensure the safety of both staff and patients.

“The changes will allow patients to be triaged efficiently, therefore minimising the time they have to sit in our waiting room during busy periods.”



West Moreton Health executive director for community and rural Melinda Parcell said the Gatton Hospital won recognition from Pathology Queensland for its quality point-of-care testing in April.

“This service enables almost instant bedside diagnoses in emergency situations and that ultimately has the power to save lives,” she said.

“These tests can be difficult to perform in emergency situations, so it shows how skilled this team of emergency clinicians is.

“I am so pleased they now have an emergency department that reflects their professionalism.”

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.