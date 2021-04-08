Regional football update: Pride leads teams keen to kick on

Western Pride footballer Killian Flavin makes a break in his team’s recent FFA Cup clash with South West Queensland at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Picture: Christina Moran

AFTER weeks of frustration, the Western Pride men may finally get to open their 2021 Football Queensland Premier League 1 (FQPL1) season.

Their latest match was moved to Carmichael Park on Sunday to enhance the prospect of playing the Wynnum Wolves.

For coach Brian Hastings, that would be a most welcome development given a first round bye and all the recent match postponements.

Hastings conceded lack of game time had proven costly in Pride's 4-1 FFA Cup loss to South West Queensland Thunder last weekend.

"We created a lot of opportunities but we were actually a lot underdone from not having games,'' Hastings said.

"That was the difference between the two sides.

"We just didn't have the polish that we needed.''

South West had the advantage of playing four games this season.

"We had nothing,'' Hastings said. "We've lost a little bit of fitness so we're just tidying that up and ready to go from there.''

The Pride head coach was upbeat about preparing for Sunday's away encounter.

"The morale is extremely good. That's the most important thing when we've had less actual time to play football,'' Hastings said.

"It's keeping the positivity there. They've been really, really good.

"The maturity has been good. Everything has been good.

"Keeping them motivated is quite easy because they are motivating one another.''

Hastings' son Mikhail is the latest club signing.

The centre back has joined the squad after playing in the National Premier Leagues competition, as well as in America and Spain.

Western Pride footballer Will Assante scored his team’s goal in the recent FFA Cup match. Picture: Christina Moran

Former Coomera attacking midfielder Will Assante scored Pride's goal in the fourth round FFA Cup game against South West Queensland.

"He's been a very good acquisition,'' Hastings said.

Regional wrap

The Western Pride women host South West Queensland Thunder in their next National Premier Leagues match at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Sunday afternoon.

That comes after Pride beat Nambour 6-0 in last weekend's Kappa Cup knockout competition match at the same venue. Kate Webb scored a double in that encounter.

The Ipswich Knights have a bye in this weekend's FQPL1 competition.

The Knights have been training indoors preparing for their Round 4 FFA Cup match against Moggill, which has been rescheduled for Tuesday night at Bundamba.

In the Brisbane Premier League competition, Western Spirit travel to Dittmer Park to tackle Mt Gravatt on Sunday afternoon.

Their round four match against Centenary is planned to be replayed in two weeks.

In Capital League 1, the Ipswich City Bulls are scheduled to face Pine Hills at Sutton Park on Saturday night. That is subject to the fields drying out after the recent rain.

With a weekend bye, Ripley Valley will play an interclub match to prepare for the following Friday night local derby against the Bulls. The April 16 clash is at Sutton Park after the first attempt to play the game was washed out.

Ripley Valley's FFA Cup campaign ended with a 3-1 loss to NPL club Brisbane Strikers at South Ripley last weekend.

"I think we showed them a little too much respect and the fact we hadn't played for three weeks,'' head coach Nick Paterson said.

"At the end, it was respectable but I was disappointed to be honest.''

Tom Webster scored Ripley's only goal to bring the score back to 2-1.

"We showed a bit of fight right at the end but it wasn't to be,'' Paterson said.

Regional Capital League 2 side Springfield United open their new season away against Clairvaux on Sunday afternoon.

GAME DAY

FQPL1: Sunday (5pm) - Western Pride v Wynnum at Carmichael Park. Ipswich Knights have a bye.

FFA Cup: Tuesday (7.30pm): Ipswich Knights v Moggill at Eric Evans Oval, Bundamba.

NPLW: Sunday (4.15pm) - Western Pride v South West Queensland at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

BPL: Sunday (5pm) - Western Spirit v Mt Gravatt at Dittmer Park.

CL1: Saturday (5pm) - Ipswich City Bulls v Pine Hills at Sutton Park; Ripley Valley bye.

Rescheduled CL1 local derby: April 16 at Sutton Park.

CL2: Sunday (5pm): Springfield United v Clairvaux at Clairvaux.