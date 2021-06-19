Regional couple in feature race spotlight

Trot Tactics

Denis Smith

TWO former Ipswich residents whose common passion saw them team up as life partners more than two decades ago are now seriously centre stage at the current Winter Carnival.

Darren Weeks, son of local superstar Des Weeks, was reared in Briggs Road.

Kylie Rasmusssen came with her now famous family from Woodstock near Townsville, to the Seven Mile at Rosewood.

Never far from the spotlight due to top skills in both training and driving, the duo are heading to the feature races with two very high class pacers. They appear likely to put bold “black type’’ results in the couple’s resume.

Here’s what Queensland Harness Racing’s Jordan Gerrans had to say about it.

Trainer Darren Weeks was not expecting to see the likes of dual-Miracle Mile winner King Of Swing so early in the TAB Queensland Constellations but he believes it will help his star Spankem build into the carnival.

With the TAB Queensland Constellations carnival officially launched on Tuesday morning, the big guns of pacers from Australia and New Zealand are set to descend on Albion Park as early as Saturday evening for the Listed Lucky Creed Open Pace (2680m).

From the leading Luke McCarthy team, champion pacer King Of Swing is on the way to Brisbane this week for a clash with 2019 Miracle Mile winner Spankem, who is now based in the Sunshine State with Weeks and driver Kylie Rasmussen.

Weeks is embracing the challenge of seeing King Of Swing, the TAB Blacks A Fake winner from last year, much earlier than first anticipated.

“We were not expecting these good ones to be there quite yet but it will be good, it will make him work a bit harder anyway - it will get him harder,” Weeks said.

“There is a real buzz around and it is good for any sport to see the top athletes in those sports on show.

“We are really looking forward to Saturday night.

“This is why we are in the sport, to get to the top races and race against the best.

“It is good that they are coming here and we get to race them in our own backyard.”

McCarthy is likely to have fellow stable stars Expensive Ego and Spirit Of St Louis in Queensland alongside King Of Swing in the near future.

Spankem is considered one of the top handful of pacers based in New Zealand before his recent transfer to Weeks and Rasmussen.

He recently departed the team of champion trainer Mark Purdon and driver Natalie Rasmussen in New Zealand.

Weeks was a little shocked to get the phone call initially that Spankem was coming to his barn he says, but declared he can always find a box at his stable for a star like Spankem any day.

Racing Queensland‘s Senior Racing Manager for Harness David Brick is excited to have Spankem - a 20-time career winner from just over 50 starts - in the Sunshine State for the TAB Constellations.

“To have him trained in Queensland, Darren and Kylie have had a number of horses sent over to them in recent times and it is fantastic to have a horse like him here, a Miracle Mile winner,” Brick said.

“He has won over $1.5 million so it is fantastic for us here in Queensland to have a horse like him sent here.

“He is not just sent for one or two races; he will run his whole campaign here.

“We are really looking forward to seeing him go around this week against King Of Swing, which is fantastic.”

Spankem’s first Queensland effort did not get off to a perfect start as driver Rasmussen was checked just after start with her sulky contacted by another pacer as she was dislodged.

The team bounced back just a week later and won well at Albion Park over 2138 metres as a short priced favourite.

Weeks says the untimely incident first-up was not ideal and forced the team to alter their plans, but believes everything is on track now.

“He won and went well so we are happy with where he is now,” Weeks said.

“He will be fine once the big races come up.

“It was a big relief to get past the post first on Saturday night after what happened the week before.

“He was really good, he was a bit underdone and Kylie did not turn the whip around or pull out the ear plugs, so he was able to race like how he wanted to.

“He got the money, he won and he pulled up like there is still plenty of improvement in him.”

Weeks has not mapped out a complete plan for the six-year-old pacer‘s Queensland campaign just yet but it is sure to include the Sunshine Sprint and the TAB Blacks A Fake - Queensland’s only Grand Circuit event. The new and improved Queensland winter harness racing carnival in 2021 features 11 Group 1 races and more than $2 million in prize money and bonuses.

While Spankem is getting most of the headlines ahead of the carnival, Weeks and Rasmussen are also buoyed about the chances of up-and-comer Cat King Cole over the next few weeks.

The impressive two-year-old is three wins from just four starts in her young career and the team behind the pacer are excited about what she might be able to produce.

She will be on show in the Group 1 QBRED TRIAD Final for 2YO Fillies over 1660 metres on July 24.

“We are delighted with the filly, she keeps stepping up and she has never been extended - she is very fast,” Weeks said.

“Kylie really likes her so it is all good going forward.”

With Cat King Cole and Spankem in Group 1 contention on the final night of the carnival, it could be a massive evening for the Weeks and Rasmussen camp.

The TAB Queensland Constellations commences on Friday evening at Redcliffe and culminates in late July with the final night of the carnival featuring an incredible six Group 1s, with the Queensland Derby and Oaks, the Triad Finals and the Queensland Trotters Cup supporting the TAB Blacks A Fake.

Rising Sun breaks new ground

THE new and improved 2021 winter carnival features 11 Group 1 races and more than $2 million in prize money and bonuses.

Harness Racing Queensland is breaking new ground with the Rising Sun, a big money event for three and four year olds which will be run on July 10 at Albion Park.

If you like to see young rising stars chasing big bucks then this is the chance to see it in the flesh. It’s always better “on course”.

One of the new highlights of the carnival will be the first-ever The Rising Sun, which is a new race worth $250,000, with 3YOs eligible for a $100,000 bonus should they win the race, which Krug would claim for his connections if he was able to prevail.

“The stakes money and bonus on offer, we are excited for a big race like The Rising Sun,” Cran Dalgety said.

Racing Queensland‘s Senior Racing Manager for Harness David Brick is excited to have a colt of Krug’s calibre in Queensland for the TAB Constellations, winning almost $500,000 in career prize money from his 13 wins from just 22 starts.

“We are rapt to have Krug come over, we approached them with a wildcard for The Rising Sun and we hoped we can get a good quality three-year-old against the four-year-olds,” Brick said.

“He has brought the horse over and all credit to Cran for doing so.

“The offer is there, if he can win the race the $100,000 is there for the owners, they can take that home on top of the stakes.

“It is fantastic to get a three-year-old in the race and we are really looking forward to seeing him go around, which might be up at Redcliffe in a couple of weeks - it would be a great result for the club.”

The TAB Queensland Constellations commences on Friday evening at Redcliffe and culminates in late July with the final night of the carnival featuring an incredible six Group 1s, with the Queensland Derby and Oaks, the Triad Finals and the Queensland Trotters Cup supporting the TAB Blacks A Fake, Queensland’s only Grand Circuit event.

Honour board

THINGS have changed a bit on the driving scene, with Pete McMullen’s long time dominance seriously threatened.

A six apiece tie in the wins department shows that former Fernvale resident Adam Sanderson is back with a vengeance.

Teaming up with former boss Darrell Graham is only half the story as the ex-Kiwi reinsman has a seat in many high profile sulkies.

Competition is good for sport it is said. Perhaps a good healthy vendetta is even better.

Training dollars were spread a bit better with Darrell Graham on top, tasting success on four occasions.

Chantal Turpin led in three winners, while Dan Russell and Peter Greig managed a pair each.

Most pleasing was Nesters Hill for Marburg based Peter Mckay, with Dani Veivers in the sulky.

Ipswich factor: 21/59.



Albion Park, June 11: One Off (Adam Sanderson for Grant Dixon); Nesters Hill (Dani Veivers for Peter McKay); Bonnies Cam (Peter Greig); Ima Calvert Rose (Adam Sanderson for Jack Butler).

Albion Park, June 12: Sporty Dancer (Adam Sanderson for Shannon Price); Islas Joy (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham).

Redcliffe, June 13: The Hervey Bay (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Gwendalion (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Whata Challenge (Justin Elkins for Steve Coombs).

Albion Park, June 15: Orlando Jolt (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Uncle Shank (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); General Montana (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Another Statement (Adam Sanderson for Shannon Price).

Redcliffe, June 17: Fire And Ice (Justin Elkins for Vic Frost); Beef City Blaze (Jonah Hutchinson for Peter Greig); Gottahavahobbie (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Themidnightrambler (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer).

Redcliffe, June 17: Go Away (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Gwendalion (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Toque In Control (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); King Of Trumps (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: E/w 6; Scarlet Babe (S Graham).

R2: Quinella 1-8: Islas Joy (A Garrard) and RocknRoll Classic (D Veivers).

R3: Quinella 1-6: Our Balou (G Dixon) and Spirit Of St Louis (L McCarthy).

R4: Quinella 7-9: Will The Wizard (P McMullen) and Blacksadance (C Turpin).

R5: E/w 9: La Bella Vita (L McCarthy).

R6: Quinella 1-6: King Of Swing (L McCarthy) and Spankem (K Rasmussen).

R7: E/w 4: Katamach (S Graham).

R8: Quinella 7-8: Kashed Up (G Hewitt) and Big Wheels (P McMullen).

R9: Quinella 2-6: Mohs Em Down (C Butler) and No Win No Feed (L McCarthy).

R10: E/w 7: Subtle Delight (Z. Chappenden).

R11: Box trifecta 2-5-6: Orlando Jolt (A Sanderson)– Flingitandwingit (R Thurlow)—Musculous (N Dawson).