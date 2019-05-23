Regional council set for jobs boost

THE Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions will share in almost $340,000 worth of job-supporting infrastructure grants.

Works will include the installation of LED street lighting in Laidley and solar installations at the Esk Civic Centre and the Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre through the 2019-21 Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.

"This funding program is highly regarded, as it allows us to deliver priority infrastructure and give the region a genuine economic boost,” Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said.

"The programs two-year timeframe is fantastic as it allows council to budget efficiently and stretch the funding further.”

Lockyer Valley Regional Council received $186,000 and Somerset Regional Council received $153,652 through the program.