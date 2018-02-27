Menu
Region tops fuel price increase

27th Feb 2018 5:00 AM

IPSWICH had the largest increase in fuel prices across Queensland last week, with motorists paying 21.3 cents-per-litre more than the previous week.

The average price of unleaded was $1.445 last week, compared to $1.232 the week prior.

The increase was the largest across the state, putting the cost of fuel in the region on-par with the state average of $1.449.

Spare a thought for Brisbane motorists, who paid on average $1.481 per litre last week.

Queensland's fuel is the third-most expensive behind the Northern Territory at $1.564 and Tasmania's $1.469.

Ipswich Queensland Times
