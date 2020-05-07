Menu
It was a new dawn for the West Moreton region, with no active cases of Covid-19.
Region celebrates first sunrise without Covid-19

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
7th May 2020 10:00 AM
RESIDENTS in the West Moreton area have cause to celebrate this morning, with no active cases of coronavirus anywhere in the region.

According to the latest data from Queensland Health, there was only one active case of Covid-19 in the region yesterday, which has now been listed as recovered.

This means all 37 cases of the virus reported in the region have recovered, although there are still 75 active notices for people to self-isolate themselves.

 

Of the 37 cases, only one was from the Lockyer Valley, with only three reported in the Somerset, and four from the Scenic Rim.

However, this is not an excuse for residents to become complacent, and those who are out in public are reminded to adhere to social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

queensland health service west moreton region
Gatton Star

