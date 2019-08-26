Menu
A Sudanese war refugee has narrowly escaped jail time for driving almost five times the legal limit.
Refugee off road for three years for latest offences

26th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
A SUDANESE war refugee busted driving with more than four times the legal alcohol limit after a crash has narrowly avoided jail time.

Ngor Akech-Kuir was caught by police at Redbank Plains driving UIL with an alcohol reading of 0.224.

When he fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court he was sentenced to a suspended jail term, meaning he was allowed to walk free from the hearing.

Akech-Kuir, 23, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor at Rasmussen Crescent, Redbank Plains on February 24, 2018; driving when disqualified by court order; and driving without due care and attention.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting and obstructing a police officer at Goodna on September 30, 2018.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull sought a six month jail sentence and probation order.

Defence lawyer Yassar Khan said Akech-Kuir was born in a refugee camp in Kenya to Sudanese parents who had fled the civil war.

It had been a very difficult life with the camp residents at the mercy of men trying to rob them on a daily basis.

Following his charges Akech-Kuir instructed that he had reduced his alcohol intake, and wanted to find a job.

The court heard Akech-Kuir had been jailed following the serious road crash in Rockhampton in November 2014.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said a licence disqualification of three years was appropriate.

Mr Cridand said there were signs that Akech-Kuir was maturing.

He sentenced him to jail term of six months, suspended for 12 months, for the driving when disqualified offence.

He was also sentenced to a 12-month probation order for the remaining offences.

His driver's licence was disqualified for 12 months for the drink driving offence, and for two years for driving when court disqualified.

